Barnard having historic first season at Wichita St.

Barnard has started all 45 games for the Shockers. She's hitting .315 and her school-record 53 RBIs rank fourth nationally. She also ranks 14th nationally in total bases. Only seven Division I players in the country have hit 20 or more home runs this season, and one of them is a Nebraskan.

No. 20 came last weekend when Barnard popped an opposite-field shot over the right-field fence. Up next for 25th-ranked Wichita State is next week's American Athletic Conference Tournament, where the Shockers are the No. 2 seed.

Peppering the outfield with home-run balls is nothing new for Barnard, who hit a then all-class career record 61 Barnard bombs at Beatrice from 2016-2019. She was one of the most dangerous hitters in the state.

Sure, there remained an adjustment period when Barnard got to Wichita State, but a key to her early success as a Shocker has been sticking to what works best.

"They don't do much with your swing," Barnard said of the WSU coaches. "They just take your swing as it is and just try to help you make it better.