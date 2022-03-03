Hatcliff earns GPAC Freshman of the Year

CRETE -- Beatrice native Mak Hatcliff had an outstanding freshman season at Doane University and her work has earned her Great Plains Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year honors.

Hatcliff became the first women's basketball player to lead the GPAC in scoring as a freshman since the conference expanded in 2000-01.

She also broke several school records. She opened the season with a 32-point game against Dordt, which broke the school record for points in a game for a freshman debut.

Hatcliff finished the season with a 42-point performance against Briar Cliff to break Doane's single game scoring record. Throughout the season, Hatcliff scored a total of 726 points, which sets a new single season record as well as the freshman record.

She averaged 24.2 points per game for the season and 25.9 points per game in conference play and shot at a clip of 51.8 percent from the field, which was eighth-best in the GPAC.

In addition to her scoring prowess, Hatcliff had 2.8 steals per game, which led the GPAC and was 19th in the NAIA. Her 85 total steals are 11th-most for a single season in Doane history.

Hatcliff also averaged 7.7 rebounds per game, which was fourth best in the GPAC. Her 76 offensive rebounds were fourth most in the GPAC and her 154 defensive rebounds were seventh best in the GPAC.

The Doane Women's Basketball team finished the regular season with a 12-18 overall record and a 6-16 conference record.

