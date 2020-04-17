New SCC coaches express highs, lows with recruiting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It wasn’t even two months ago when Alex Scheuler and John Hakari were hired as the new men’s and women’s soccer coaches for a brand-new soccer program starting in the fall at Southeast Community College.

They knew recruiting would be a challenge since many high school seniors already made their college decisions. Then life changed drastically with COVID-19, and recruiting became even more difficult. High school soccer is one of the spring sports that was canceled because of the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s hard when I can’t see them play live, it gives you a feel for how they are as a player,” Hakari said. “Also, when you can’t meet face-to-face, it’s difficult. Text messages and emails don’t really pull weight.”

“One of the obstacles is dealing with prospective players with interest without having film,” Scheuler said. “Without film or any sort of game footage to go off of, it’s hard for me to really sign you unless your club or high school coach can vouch for you.”

Regardless of those obstacles, Scheuler has managed to sign 21 players, and he’s still trying to fill about nine more positions. One positive with everyone being at home right now, Scheuler said, is they are easily accessible.