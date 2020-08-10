NJCAA moves sports seasons to the spring

It figures to be a busy spring on the campus of Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
The National Junior College Athletic Association has moved almost all of their fall and winter sports seasons to the spring due to the COVID-19 virus.
In Beatrice, that means volleyball and basketball seasons will be played in the spring. Cross Country is one of the few sports being allowed by the NJCAA to compete in the fall.
SCC Athletic Director Dan Johnson said it has been an evolving conversation throughout the summer.
"Back in June we were all talking about operating fall sports as is," Johnson said. "But things just kept changing and changing and it finally got to the point in July when (the NJCAA) decided to move all sports to the spring except for cross country."
SCC had already been effected by the COVID-19 when all spring sports got canceled in the middle of the season last spring, including baseball, softball, soccer and golf.
Johnson said some junior colleges across the country have totally canceled their seasons in hot spot areas such as Texas, Florida and Arizona. Two Wyoming junior colleges in Region IX has also dropped sports for the year.
Johnson says delaying sports season gives athletes hope that they could still possibly compete this school year.
"I think the NJCAA just wants to give things more time," Johnson said. "More time to possibly learn more about how we can handle and treat possible infections and more time for a possible vaccine to be developed. We are trying to give our athletes hope that they can still have a season."
The decision makes for a busy winter for Johnson, who will have to organize schedules for eight different sports.
"It's going to be very complicated," Johnson said. "All of our sports teams will be competing at the same time of year and we don't have a huge fleet of vehicles. So it will be a challenge to see how we get our teams on the road. I'm sure there will be some conflicting dates and we'll have to make some revisions and cancellations. But it's not just a problem for us, all junior college will be having the same challenges."
Johnson said the NJCAA will continue to monitor things throughout the fall and winter and hasn't ruled out the possibility of all sports being canceled for the entire year.
"Right now we have hope," Johnson said. "We'll see how things play out."
