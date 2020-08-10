NJCAA moves sports seasons to the spring

"I think the NJCAA just wants to give things more time," Johnson said. "More time to possibly learn more about how we can handle and treat possible infections and more time for a possible vaccine to be developed. We are trying to give our athletes hope that they can still have a season."

The decision makes for a busy winter for Johnson, who will have to organize schedules for eight different sports.

"It's going to be very complicated," Johnson said. "All of our sports teams will be competing at the same time of year and we don't have a huge fleet of vehicles. So it will be a challenge to see how we get our teams on the road. I'm sure there will be some conflicting dates and we'll have to make some revisions and cancellations. But it's not just a problem for us, all junior college will be having the same challenges."

Johnson said the NJCAA will continue to monitor things throughout the fall and winter and hasn't ruled out the possibility of all sports being canceled for the entire year.

"Right now we have hope," Johnson said. "We'll see how things play out."

