NJCAA suspending athletic seasons

The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced the suspension of all competitions starting on Saturday and lasting through April 3.

Southeast Community College Spring sports will be effected by the decision.

SCC originally made their own decision on Thursday to suspend practices and competitions through March 31. The NJCAA made their decision on Friday.

No practices or competition will take place during that time period. SCC Athletic Director Dan Johnson said the NJCAA plans to reevaluate the situation as the the April 3 date draws nearer.

The SCC baseball season began on Feb. 8 and the team has compiled an 11-8 record. The team had 11 games scheduled between now and April 3. If competition does resumes on that date, the Storm would open a stretch of games in Sterling, Colo. and Lamar, Colo. from April 4 through April 11.

The SCC softball season is also underway and they are 1-6 on the season. They were scheduled for 14 games between now and April 3. If competition resumes on that date, they will have games at Central CC in Columbus on April 3 and Kansas City, Kan. on April 11.

The SCC men's golf season will also be suspended. They have not started competition, but were scheduled for three competitions between now and April 3.

