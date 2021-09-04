Orangemen beat Lexington on the road

Lexington's offense would once again go three and out on their next drive. Starkey had a quarterback sack in the series and after a punt, Beatrice's offense would take back over.

Just three plays into their drive, though, the Orangemen would throw an interception and Lexington would return it all the way back to the Beatrice 45 yard line.

Two passing plays got Lexington down to the Beatrice one yard line. The Orangemen defense stuffed two consecutive runs to make it third and goal, but the Minutemen would be able to move the pile enough on their next play to get across the goal line, making it 13-7.

Beatrice still had just under two minutes to try and score before half time and they would do just that. A 55 yard pass from Burroughs to Jurgens would set up a six yard touchdown run by Burroughs to make it 20-7, which would be the half time score.

Lexington went three and out on their first drive of the second half and a bad snap on the punt allowed Beatrice to get the ball at the Minutemen 22 yard line. On the first play of the drive, Nelson rumbled into the end zone from 22 yards out. The extra point was blocked, though, keeping the score at 26-7.