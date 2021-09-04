Orangemen beat Lexington on the road

LEXINGTON -- Beatrice went on the road and got a convincing win over Lexington Friday night.
The Orangemen won the game 33-13 in Lexington, improving their record to 2-0 on the season.
Beatrice led 6-0 after the first quarter and 20-7 at half time. They led 26-13 after three quarters before going on to win 33-13.
Beatrice got the ball to start the game at their own 27 yard line and put together a 14 play scoring drive that was capped by a nine yard touchdown run by quarterback Austin Burroughs.
Burroughs had a 27 yard pass to Elliot Jurgens on the drive and the rest of the yardage came on runs by Deegan Nelson, Burroughs, Jurgens and Tucker Timmerman.
The Orangemen also converted on two fourth down plays and the entire drive took nearly eight minutes. A poor snap on the extra point caused a blocked kick, keeping the score at 6-0.
Beatrice's defense forced a three and out on Lexington's first offensive possession. They would start their next drive at their own 19. The drive started with a 37 yard pass from Burroughs to Jurgens, but the drive would stall out due to multiple penalties, forcing the Orangemen into a punt.
The Orangemen defense would get another three and out against the Minutemen offense. After a punt, they took over at their own 26 yard line. Runs by Jace Starkey, Nelson and Torrance Keehn and two Lexington penalties would set up an eventual 29 yard touchdown pass from Burroughs to Jurgens, extending the Beatrice lead to 13-0.
Lexington's offense would once again go three and out on their next drive. Starkey had a quarterback sack in the series and after a punt, Beatrice's offense would take back over.
Just three plays into their drive, though, the Orangemen would throw an interception and Lexington would return it all the way back to the Beatrice 45 yard line.
Two passing plays got Lexington down to the Beatrice one yard line. The Orangemen defense stuffed two consecutive runs to make it third and goal, but the Minutemen would be able to move the pile enough on their next play to get across the goal line, making it 13-7.
Beatrice still had just under two minutes to try and score before half time and they would do just that. A 55 yard pass from Burroughs to Jurgens would set up a six yard touchdown run by Burroughs to make it 20-7, which would be the half time score.
Lexington went three and out on their first drive of the second half and a bad snap on the punt allowed Beatrice to get the ball at the Minutemen 22 yard line. On the first play of the drive, Nelson rumbled into the end zone from 22 yards out. The extra point was blocked, though, keeping the score at 26-7.
The two teams would trade punts for the next four drives. Lexington would finally get something going on their final drive of the third quarter when they started at their own 25 yard line.
A personal foul penalty on the Orangemen followed by passes of 32 yards and 24 yards set up an eventual one yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked, keeping the score at 26-13.
Beatrice would strike back immediately. A good kickoff return by Jaxson Blackburn set the Orangemen up at the Lexington 46 yard line. On the very first play of the drive, Jurgens would take a hand off and run it 46 yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 33-13.
Crew Meints would get an interception late in the game for Beatrice, which would make 33-13 the final score.
Elliot Jurgens led the way for the Orangemen with 185 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also had 65 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Beatrice improves to 2-0 on the season and will be in action again next Friday when they host Blair at the House of Orange.
Other Sunland scores
Wilber-Clatonia 36, Sutton 22
JCC 28, Southern 18