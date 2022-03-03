SCC hoops player ties school record set by mother

Southeast Community College Storm basketball player Hunter Hartshorn added her name to the school record book when she tied the record for made 3-point field goals in a single game.

With whom does she share the record? Her mother, Sharon Hartshorn, the former Sharon Ehlers, who first set the school record when she played for SCC in the early 1990s. Hunter made seven 3-point field goals in 13 attempts in an 80-73 loss to North Central Missouri College on Feb. 3.

“Getting to share a record with my mom is something special,” Hunter said. “Getting to have our names side by side is something that I will never forget. The experience I have had at SCC and sharing this record with my mom is unbelievable.”

Sharon agreed with her daughter.

“It feels really awesome to share that with her,” Sharon added. “There was one game where she had seven and had one more attempt, which she missed. She said that she thought that was God’s way of telling her that we should share it rather than her breaking it. I would have been happy for her to break it.”

Hunter had numerous games during the 2021-2022 season in which she made six 3-pointers. The sophomore Academic Transfer student from Utica broke some records on her own, including the record for 3-pointers in a single season (95) and in her two-year career (145).

“I would just like to stress how amazing these two years playing with the girls and playing for (Head) Coach (Lynn) Schlake and (Dennis) Remmers were,” Hunter said. “Every one of these people had some sort of impact on me in a good way. I am so thankful for these records, but the one I share with my mom will always be my favorite.”

Sharon said it wasn’t necessarily planned for her daughter to attend and play basketball for her alma mater, but she’s glad she did. Her biggest fan, Hunter’s grandmother, encouraged her the whole time to break her mother’s record before she passed.

“Her grandma (my mom) was extremely happy that she chose to go to SCC and continue playing basketball,” Sharon said. “I think she would be pleased for Hunter and I to have our names together in the record book!”

SCC head coach Lynn Schlake said it was fun watching Hunter grow as a player.

“She’s a great player and person,” Schlake said. “She was a very good leader this season. Coming from a small school, it was fun seeing her develop into a big-time shooter.”

Hunter started 28 of the Storm’s 29 games this season, averaging 13.4 points per game. SCC finished with a 14-15 record.

Hunter hasn’t decided where she will transfer, but hopes to study either business or occupational therapy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.