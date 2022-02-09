SCC misses last second three in loss to McCook

The Southeast Community College men's basketball team overcame a double digit first half deficit to take a brief lead early in the second half, but couldn't keep that momentum going in a 78-76 loss to McCook Community College Tuesday night at the Truman Center in Beatrice.

The Storm trailed 45-33 late in the first half, but a three pointer by Lucas Williams and a basket by Trey Hepburn made it 45-38 at the half.

SCC then opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run, most of which came off McCook turnovers.

Williams got the run started with a basket and Zavion Mitchell followed that up with a put back basket to make it 45-42. A fast break lay up by Maijhey Willey off a turnover got SCC within one and a steal and lay up by Williams gave SCC the lead at 46-45.

McCook would then get hot from the three point line, hitting three straight three pointers in a 9-2 run to reclaim a 54-48 lead.

SCC would get back within one at 69-67 and within one at 77-76 when Much Biel hit a three pointer with 6.2 seconds remaining in the game.

The Storm fouled and McCook would make one of two free throws. SCC's Williams got a three point shot up a tthe buzzer, but it missed, allowing McCook to claim the 78-76 win.

Williams led the way for SCC with 21 points while Hepburn had 14, Majihe Wiley had 12, Mitchell had 10, Biel had eight, Austin McKenzie had six, Blake Brewster had three and Jackson Townsend had two.

McCook out-rebounded SCC 45-36, but the Storm had 22 points off turnovers compared to McCook's 11 points.

It's the third straight loss for SCC. They are currently 10-13 on the season and will be in action again Saturday when they travel to North Platte Community College.

The SCC men will host Central Community College on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.

Sunland high school boys scores DILLER-ODELL 55, FALLS CITY 49 Diller-Odell 12 13 9 10 2 9 -- 55 Falls City 11 12 11 10 2 3 -- 49 Diller-Odell--Sutton 26, Lyons 11, Ebeling 8, Morgan 6, Warren 2 Arnold 2. Falls City--Strauss 26, Bredemeir 7, Burrich 9, Craig 7. OMAHA SKUTT 69, NORRIS 44 Omaha Skutt 15 19 19 16 -- 69 Norris 5 13 14 12 -- 44 Omaha Skutt--Ferrin 2, Tobaben 2, Dworak 4, Kudron 3, Lynch 3, Burt 3, Gninefou 20, Brack 22, Zuroske 6, Healey 4. Norris--Hobza 3, Hausmann 9, Boesiger 15, Otto 2, Zetterman 3, Hoehne 4, Wubbels 8. JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 50, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 39 Elmwood-Murdock 2 10 12 15 -- 39 Johnson County Central 4 14 14 18 -- 50 Elmwood-Murdock--Rust 11, Coleman 6, Mommens 4, Fletcher 13, Mans 5. Johnson County Central--Holthus 17, Duncan 13, Ludemann 9, Schuster 8, Jones 3. TRI COUNTY 61, HTRS 47 Tri County 15 19 13 14 -- 61 HTRS 4 21 14 8 -- 47 Tri County--Bales 10, Siems 19, Jantzen 10, Weichel 10, Sasse 4, Janssen 8. HTRS--Knudson 18, Hunzeker 5, Schaardt 16, Stalder 6, Davis 2. WILBER-CLATONIA 52, SUTTON 43 Wilber-Clatonia 13 16 14 9 -- 52 Sutton 10 15 7 11 -- 43 Wilber-Clatonia--Skelba 2, Broz 11, Pulliam 7, Palmer 4, Bjurdalen 7, Combs 8, Rosentreader 7, Kreshel 6. Sutton--Perrien 9, Haight 13, Baumert 4, Buescher 6, Herndon 11.

