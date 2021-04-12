SCC Storm qualifies for national tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Southeast Community College men's basketball team had a dominating performance against Rochester on Saturday to qualify for the NJCAA National Tournament.

SCC defeated Rochester 83-60 in a district championship game on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota.

The Storm led Rochester 45-28 at half time and then outscored them 38-32 in the second half to get the convincing win.

Kofi Hamilton led the way for SCC with 22 points and eight rebounds while Michael Wardy had 19 points and five rebounds. Wil McCoy had 18 points, Much Biel had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tyson Lewis had five points and eight assists. Brady Ideus added three points off the bench.

SCC's record improves to 13-7 on the season.

The NJCAA Division II Tournament is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 20 in Danville, Illinois. SCC is the No. 15 seed in the tournament and will play at 3 p.m. on Tuesday against second-seeded Des Moines Area.

It's the first time SCC has qualified for the national tournament since 2015.

Storm baseball sweeps Northeastern

The Southeast Community College baseball team went on the road and won three games against Northeastern over the weekend.