SCC Storm qualifies for national tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Southeast Community College men's basketball team had a dominating performance against Rochester on Saturday to qualify for the NJCAA National Tournament.
SCC defeated Rochester 83-60 in a district championship game on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota.
The Storm led Rochester 45-28 at half time and then outscored them 38-32 in the second half to get the convincing win.
Kofi Hamilton led the way for SCC with 22 points and eight rebounds while Michael Wardy had 19 points and five rebounds. Wil McCoy had 18 points, Much Biel had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tyson Lewis had five points and eight assists. Brady Ideus added three points off the bench.
SCC's record improves to 13-7 on the season.
The NJCAA Division II Tournament is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 20 in Danville, Illinois. SCC is the No. 15 seed in the tournament and will play at 3 p.m. on Tuesday against second-seeded Des Moines Area.
It's the first time SCC has qualified for the national tournament since 2015.
Storm baseball sweeps Northeastern
The Southeast Community College baseball team went on the road and won three games against Northeastern over the weekend.
On Saturday, they won the first game of a doubleheader 8-4. Joe Richter got the win, pitching 4.2 innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out five and walking two. Tyler Mattingley got the save, pitching 2.1 innings and giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out four and walking one.
Matt Goetzmann had a home run, a triple and a single for the Storm while Ryan David had a home run and a single and Eric Anderson had a home run and a single.
In the second game of the doubleheader, SCC rallied for nine runs in the eighth inning to win 21-12.
AJ Garcia, Matt Keating, Jackson Meier and Nolan Brown all homered in the game. Ryan David had a double, three singles, five RBI's and two runs scored. IN addition to his home run, Brown had two doubles, a single, four RBI's and three runs scored.
Ben Weber, Parker Thomas and Tyler Mattingley combined to pitch in the game with Mattingley getting the win.
On Sunday, SCC completed the sweep with a 21-5 win. Matt Keating and Zach Johnson had two home runs each while Matt Goetzmann, AJ Garcia and Eric Anderson had a home run each. Kating had five RBI's in the game while Johnson had four RBI's and four runs scored.
Alex Wize, Ryan Courtney, Cole Whitehill and Matt Keating combined to pitch in the game with Wize getting the win.
SCC is now 19-10 on the season and will host a doubleheader with Concordia JV on Tuesday at Christenson Field. The first game is slated for 2 p.m.