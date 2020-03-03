SCC to start soccer teams this fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scheuler played soccer at Waverly High School and continued playing at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas. He is currently the director of coaching at the Capital Soccer Association in Lincoln.

“I’m excited about this new experience,” he said. “I’ve coached at every level except college. I have a good background to step into this role and build the program.”

Scheuler, 32, hopes to use his club connections to build his roster, which can be anywhere from 18-40 players, he said. He hopes to have at least 15 players by the first kickoff in August. He said there are several players who should consider playing for the SCC Storm.

“It could be someone who got in the recruiting process too late, someone who physically isn’t ready for Division I or II, or someone who wants to play immediately instead of sitting on the bench,” he said.

The first game is set for Aug. 26 at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The first home game will be Saturday, Aug. 29. Men’s and women’s games will be back-to-back.

Nemaha Sports Construction will build the Beatrice soccer field, which will be near the entrance of SCC’s campus. Construction is set to begin in mid- to late March.

SCC also has baseball, basketball, cross country, and golf for men, and basketball, cross country, softball, and volleyball for women. The Storm competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association. For more information, contact Johnson at djohnson@southeast.edu

