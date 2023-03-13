The Southeast Community College women's basketball team came up just short in their quest for a district championship on Saturday.

The Lady Storm fell to United Tribes Tech 83-77 Saturday at the Truman Center in Beatrice. The loss ends SCC's season.

SCC fell behind 15-13 in the first quarter, but had a strong second quarter and led 40-35 at the half.

United Tribes Tech regained a 59-57 lead in the third quarter and then outscored SCC 24-20 in the fourth quarter to get the 83-77 win.

United Tribes Tech knocked down 11 of 28 three pointers in the game while SCC shot 4 of 15 from behind the arc. SCC lost despite scoring 24 points off turnovers compared to United Tribes only scoring seven points off turnovers.

Matalynn Campbell led the way for SCC with 20 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals. Shelby Siebold had 18 points and Kaylee Klover had 17 points. Jordan Koehler had 11, Jaycee Widener had four, Jaedyn Ratzlaff had three and Hannah Macke and Addy Esquivel had two each.

The SCC women finish the season with an 18-13 record. United Tribes Tech advances to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.