SCC women fall to McCook CC

The Southeast Community College women's basketball team got off to a hot start Tuesday night, but McCook would control the fourth quarter in an 89-79 win at the Truman Center in Beatrice.

The Lady Storm got out to a 22-18 lead in the first quarter, but McCook would lead 44-39 at half time.

McCook would maintain a 65-64 lead at the end of the third quarter before outscoring SCC 24-15 in the final quarter to get the 89-79 win.

Lady Storm head coach Lynn Schlake was was happy with how his started off.

"I thought we played hard considering we just had a game last night," Schlake said. "We came out and probably played one of our best first quarters of the year. It was a fun game, but they are a Division I Junior College and we battled them to the end."

The SCC women are being led by several familiar faces. Josiee Sobotka, who starred at Meridian High School, led the way with 19 points while Hunter Hartshorn of Centennial had 18 points, Kaylee Klover of Wymore Southern had 18 points and Jordan Koehler of Johnson-Brock had 15 points.

"Hunter Hartshorn is one of the top three point shooters in the country," Schlake said. "Her, Jordan Koehler, Kaylee Klover and Josiee Sobotka are four local girls who play hard and just great girls to be around."

Addy Esquivel of Grand Island Northwest had four points as did Hannah Macke of Nemaha Central High School. Hannah Gurney of Burwell had one point.

The SCC women played Concordia University JV on Monday night and won 80-71.

Sobotka led the way again for the Storm with 27 points while Klover had 19, Hartshorn had 13, Koehler had five and Macke had three. Esquivel came off the bench to score 11 and Rosie Campbell had two off the bench.

The SCC women are 11-12 on the season and will be in action again on SAturday when they travel to North Platte Community College. They won't be home again until Feb. 19 when they host Central Community College.

"We've got 10 freshmen and just two girls back who played last year," Schlake said. "I knew the first part of the season would be tough because we play tough teams. But we're starting to gel now and starting to play good. I think we are right where I want us to be at this time of year."

Sunland high school girls scores BDS 49, MERIDIAN 27 Meridian 9 11 5 2 -- 27 BDS 15 13 13 8 -- 49 Meridian--Niederklein 1, Kort 14, Ward 2, Schropfer 7, Filipi 3. BDS--Kadel 4, M. Sliva 2, Schlegel 7, T. Sliva 17, H. Sliva 6, Miller 8, Hudson 4, Dickson 1. SOUTHERN 65, LEWISTON 44 Lewiston 8 7 6 23 -- 45 Southern 17 15 15 18 -- 65 Lewiston--stats not provided. Southern--stats not provided. SUTTON 53, WILBER-CLATONIA 24 Wilber-Clatonia 6 4 6 8 -- 24 Sutton 14 9 16 14 -- 53 Wilber-Clatonia--Woerner 10, Kotas 4, Novotny 2, Thompson 2, Ehlers 6. Sutton--Bautista 8, Griess 15, Robinson 2, Skalka 4, Huxoll 8, George 4, Height 6, Peterson 6. STERLING 45, FREEMAN 32 Freeman 13 3 6 10 -- 32 Sterling 3 15 15 12 -- 45 Freeman--Buhr 4, Haner 2, Boyer 4, Winkle 3, Mahler 6, Holland 10, Hindera 3. Sterling--Richardson 16, Wingert 7, Boldt 8, Laferty 4, Ludemann 7, Harms 3. DILLER-ODELL 51, FALLS CITY 44 Falls City 7 9 13 15 -- 44 Diller-Odell 13 13 12 13 -- 51 Falls City--Collier 3, Poppe 9, Jones 15, Kirkendall 5, McNeely 4, Nolte 8. Diller-Odell--Meyerle 3, Swanson 5, Vilda 2, Denner 9, Weers 29, Hennerberg 3. ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 55, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 27 Elmwood-Murdock 15 15 14 11 -- 55 Johnson Co. Central 2 8 5 12 -- 27 Elmwood-Murdock--Rikli 2, Backemeyer 19, L. Frahm 7, B. Frahm 3, Bacon 8, Justesen 2, Schmidt 14. Johnson Co. Central--Cabrales 12, Berkebile 2, Rother 4, Swanda 4, Harrifeld 5.

