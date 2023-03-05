The Southeast Community College women's basketball team breezed past North Platte Community College on Saturday in their Regional final.

The Lady Storm defeated North Platte 74-52 Saturday at the Truman Center in Beatrice and will now hos a district final game this coming Saturday.

Matalynn Campbell led the way for SCC with 21 points, five assists and four steals while Kaylee Klover had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jaedyn Ratzlaff had 14 points off the bench for the Lady Storm.

North Platte jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, but SCC answered with a 6-0 run after a jumper by Shelby Siebold, two free throws by Jordan Koehler and a steal and lay up by Campbell.

A basket by North Platte made it 6-5, but two free throws by Koehler and a put back basket by Klover extended the SCC lead to 10-5.

North Platte came back with two free throws, but a free throw by Ratzlaff and a three point play by Campbell made it 14-7.

Jaycee Widener answered a North Platte basket with a put back basket and Campbell followed that up with a jumper to make it 18-9. North Platte would finish the first quarter on a 5-0 run to make it 18-14 after one.

SCC opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run. Campbell started the run with a basket off a backdoor cut. Two straight baskets by Klover and a fast break lay up by Siebold made it 26-14.

After a basket by North Platte, Koehler would score on a take to the hoop to make it 28-16.

North Platte scored five of the game's next six points to make it 29-21, but a put back basket by Ratzlaff and two free throws by Siebold made extended the SCC lead back to 12.

Campbell hit two jumpers later in the second quarter and Ratzlaff had a three pointer and SCC led 40-26 at half time.

North Platte scored the first four points in the third quarter to get back within 10, but SCC scored the next 10 points. Klover had four points during the run while Ratzlaff had a three pointer and Campbell had a jumper. That run extended the Storm lead to 49-30.

North Platte hit two free throws to make it 49-32, but a fast break lay up by Ratzlaff, two free throws by Klover and a basket in the post by Koehler extended the lead back to 55-32. Campbell had a three pointer late in the third quarter and the Storm led 58-38 going into the fourth.

A three pointer by Siebolt to open the fourth quarter followed by a three point play by Klover made it 64-38. The Storm would coast the rest of the way on their way to the 74-52 win.

In addition to the three leading scorers, Siebold had 11 points, Koehler had eight points and Jaycee Widener had two points.

The SCC women are now 18-12 on the season. Their district final game against Northwest Plains is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Truman Center in Beatrice. It will be the last basketball game played at the Truman Center as the teams will move to Lincoln's campus next year.