Storm golfer finishes second at Nationals

JOPLIN, Mo. – Southeast Community College golfer Geronimo Narizzano finished second at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Men’s Golf Championship in Joplin, Missouri, and in doing so earned his second consecutive First-Team All-American honors.

“It felt great,” he said. “I accomplished one of the goals of the season that was to finish higher on the leaderboard than last year. There was a little part of me that was disappointed because of how close I was to winning the whole thing. But it was an amazing way to finish the season and my years at SCC.”

Narizzano shot a 291, just three strokes behind first-place finisher Cecil Belisle of South Mountain Community College of Arizona, who finished at 288. Last year Narizzano was fifth. Head coach Calvin Freeman said Narizzano put in the work the past year, and it paid off.

“He put a lot of pressure on himself this year, trying to prove that his fifth-place finish last year wasn't a fluke,” Freeman said. “I’m incredibly proud of his play, his improvement and his commitment to improving his game. Even with a storied history, he will go down as one of the best to ever play at SCC.”

The sophomore from Argentina also maintained his standing on the academic Dean’s List at SCC, Freeman added. As for what he will do next year, Narizzano is undecided but hopes to find out in the next few weeks where he’ll be playing next. Until then, he’s enjoyed his time at SCC and as a member of the Storm golf team.

“I didn't know what to expect when I got here,” he reflected. “But besides the fact that we went through a pandemic and some long winters, I can’t say I had something to complain about. I have met some great people, and I have memories and friendships for the rest of my life.”

Freeman said Narizzano has a bright future and his leadership will be missed at SCC.

“Wherever he decides to go next year, his next team will be getting a leader, a hard worker and a winner,” Freeman added. “I know he'll continue to make those close to him and SCC proud."

Narizzano was the lone SCC representative as the Storm did not qualify as a team. He joins former Storm golfer Noah Hofman and his coach, Calvin Freeman, as the only two-time First-Team All-Americans at SCC. Hofman took second at nationals as a freshman in 2017 and followed it with a third-place finish as a sophomore in 2018. Freeman was sixth as a freshman and tied for second as a sophomore.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.