Storm keeps season alive at national tourney

DANVILLE,. Ill. -- The Southeast Community College Storm kept their season alive with a win on Thursday.

SCC, the No. 15 seed in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, defeated 10th-seeded Johnson County Community College 90-81 in Danville, Illinois.

The Storm trailed 43-35 at half time, but outscored Johnson County 55-38 in the second half to win 90-81.

Will McCoy was 9 of 16 from the field and 7 of 11 from three point range to lead the Storm with 25 points. Kofi Hamilton had 16 points and seven rebounds while Michael Wardy had 13 points.

Much Biel had 10 points and seven rebounds while Tyson Lewis had 10 points and seven assists. Trey Hepburn came off the bench and had nine points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals. Isiaha Banks-Thompson had three points while Jackson Townsend and Brady Ideus had two points each.

SCC fell to the consolation side of the bracket after an opening round loss to second-seeded Des Moines Area Community College 90-67 on Tuesday.

The Storm trailed 41-37 at the half, but let the game slip away from them in the second half.