The Southeast Community College men came up just short in their quest for a regional championship on Saturday.

The Storm fell to Central Community College 72-60 at the Truman Center in Beatrice, ending their season.

Leo Wenham led the way for SCC with 14 points off the bench. Maijhe Wiley had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Radek Pulsipher had 10 points.

SCC's Enda Brennan scored the first basket of the game, but Central came back with five straight points to take a 5-2 lead.

A three pointer by Luke Williams ended the run, but a basket by Central made it 7-5. Pulsipher scored seven of the game's next nine points to make it 12-9 in favor of the Storm.

Central knocked down two free throws to make it 12-11. Wenham then scored in the post for the Storm to extend the lead back to three.

Miles McGriff answered a Central basket with a three pointer to make it 17-13. Central then knocked down a three pointer, but a basket by Williams extended the Storm lead back wot three at 19-16.

Central hit two free throws to get within one, but two straight baskets by Wenham and a jumper by Wiley gave SCC their biggest lead at 25-18.

Central scored 12 of the game's next 15 points to take a 30-28 lead. SCC's three points during that stretch came from Denim Johnson at the free throw line.

Wenham tied the game with a take to the basket, but Central finished the first half with a basket to make it 32-30 at the half.

Central knocked down a three pointer to answer the second half, but SCC answered with a 9-0 run to take a 39-35 lead.

Brennan started the run with a basket in the post and Johnson followed that up with a jumper. Wiley knocked down two free throws and Pulsipher finished the run with a three pointer.

Central ended the run with a basket to get back within two, but Wiley answered with a jumper to make it 41-37.

Central then scored 10 of the game's next 12 points to open a 47-43 lead.

Put back baskets by Jaden Jenkins and Wenham tied the game at 47-47. Wenham then answered a Central basket with a bucket in the post, keeping the score tied at 49-49.

Central went on a 6-0 run to make it 55-49. Wenham scored on a put back basket to cut the deficit to four, but a three pointer by Central made it 58-51.

Johnson scored on a put back basket to make it 58-53, but that's as close as SCC would get at Central answered with a 4-0 run to make it 62-53. A fast break lay up by Wiley made it a seven point game, but Central scored 10 of the game's next 12 points on their way to the 72-60 win.

In addition to the leading scorers, Johnson had nine points for SCC, Williams had seven points, Brennan had four points, McGriff had three points and Jenkins had two points.

Central was led by Norris graduate Trey Deveaux, who had 25 points.

The SCC season ends after posting a 23-7 record.