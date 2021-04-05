Storm wins Region IX championship

Southeast Community College would like to recognize Trinity Babcock as Storm Player of the Week for her goal and assist in her debut college soccer appearances.

The SCC men's soccer team also opened their season at home on Friday and Saturday. They lost to Western Nebraska 4-1 on Friday before falling to Otero 6-0 on Saturday.

Storm baseball off to 16-10 start

The SCC Storm baseball team is out to a 16-10 record on the season and has won 15 of their last 18 games.

They most recently split a four game series at Trinidad State. They lost the first game on Friday 11-1, but won the second game of the doubleheader 21-12. On Saturday, they won the first game 4-0 before losing the second game 9-1.

Matt Keating is hitting .412 for the Storm with nine home runs and 31 RBI's. Matt Goetzmann has hitting .435 with three home runs, 18 RBI's and 30 runs scored. A.J. Garcia is hitting .371 with four home runs, 20 RBI's and 26 runs scored. Jaxson Walls is hitting .338 with two home runs, 16 RBI's and 21 runs scored. Eric Anderson is hitting .328 with three home runs, 17 RBI's and 16 runs scored.