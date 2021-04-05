Storm wins Region IX championship

The Southeast Community College men's basketball team defeated Central Community College 73-66 at the Truman Center on Saturday to claim the Region IX Championship.
It was the second time SCC has played Central in the last week. The first game came down to a buzzer-beating bank shot from the Storm to win the game.
In Saturday's game, Central led 35-31 at the half, but the Storm outscored them 42-31 in the second half to get the 73-66 win.
Much Biel and Tyson Lewis led the way for SCC with 15 points each while Kofi Hamilton had nine points and 12 rebounds. Will McCoy and Michael Wardy had eight points each.
Off the bench, Isiaha Banks-Thompson had five poitns while Trey Hepburn and Brady Ideus had four points each, Jackson Townsend had three points and Blake Brester had two points.
The Storm (12-7) will now play in a district championship game against Rochester Community and Technical College on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. The Yellowjackets advanced by defeating Bay College 66-65 in the Region XIII title game.
Lady Storm falls in Region IX championship
The Southeast Community College women hosted a Region IX championship game as well on Saturday and fell to North Platte Community College 72-55, ending their season.
North Platte led 19-12 after the first quarter and 32-24 at half time. They maintained a 56-48 lead after three quarters before going on to win 72-55.
Ally Steward led the way for SCC with 17 points while Jayden Widener had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Josiee Sobotka had nine points while Macy Scott came off the bench to score six points. Courtney Hanson had five points, Jayse Koehler had three points and Hunter Hartshorn had one point.
The SCC women's team comes to an end after posting an 11-9 record.
SCC soccer opens its first season
After COVID canceled what was supposed to be Southeast Community College's inaugural season last year, the Storm finally got to take to the field last weekend.
The Lady Storm suffered two tough losses, but held a 1-0 lead for most of the game against Western Nebraska Community College, their first opponent ever. The Storm scored a goal in each match.
Trinity Babcock, a freshman, scored the first goal ever in Storm women’s soccer history, at around the 15-minute mark against Western Nebraska Community College. She was assisted by Emma Suelter, who is credited with the first assist in Storm women’s soccer history. Trinity Babcock also assisted Alex Ebert in the Storm’s second ever game, against opponent Otero Junior College.
Southeast Community College would like to recognize Trinity Babcock as Storm Player of the Week for her goal and assist in her debut college soccer appearances.
The SCC men's soccer team also opened their season at home on Friday and Saturday. They lost to Western Nebraska 4-1 on Friday before falling to Otero 6-0 on Saturday.
Storm baseball off to 16-10 start
The SCC Storm baseball team is out to a 16-10 record on the season and has won 15 of their last 18 games.
They most recently split a four game series at Trinidad State. They lost the first game on Friday 11-1, but won the second game of the doubleheader 21-12. On Saturday, they won the first game 4-0 before losing the second game 9-1.
Matt Keating is hitting .412 for the Storm with nine home runs and 31 RBI's. Matt Goetzmann has hitting .435 with three home runs, 18 RBI's and 30 runs scored. A.J. Garcia is hitting .371 with four home runs, 20 RBI's and 26 runs scored. Jaxson Walls is hitting .338 with two home runs, 16 RBI's and 21 runs scored. Eric Anderson is hitting .328 with three home runs, 17 RBI's and 16 runs scored.
Joe Richter has pitched 25 innings for the Storm and has a 3-2 record and a 3.60 ERA. He's got 30 strikeouts and eight walks on the season. Ben Weber has pitched 22 innings and has a 3.68 ERA with has 35 strikeouts and 16 walks. Alex Wize has pitched 19 innings and has a 2-0 record with a 3.32 ERA. He has struck out 18 and walked three.