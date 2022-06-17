Crushing cancer, local ladies play in annual tournament

Bev Mayfield teed the ball up at the Beatrice Country Club alongside her daughter and two sisters at the annual breast cancer awareness tournament on Thursday, but things were a little different this year.

Mayfield, a Beatrice native, would normally have another sister tagging along with the group, but she wasn't there this year. That sister, Marsha Kinyoun of Superior, had won a previous battle with breast cancer, but the diseased reared its head again six and a half years ago.

Kinyoung battled hard and made it longer than doctors predicted, but last October, she passed away at the age of 64.

Mayfield and her team wore t-shirts honoring Kinyoun. On the front was a photo of the group alongside Kinyoun. On the back was a pink ribbon with the word "Live" underneath, which was an inside joke within the family that eventually became their family motto.

"We had group texts and when we typed 'love' you, the auto correct always changed it to 'live you," Mayfield said. "My sister decided she liked 'live you' better, so that became our motto and how we started always signing off on our texts."

Since Kinyoun's passing, the sisters and daughter have taken that motto even further, getting personalized license plates for their vehicles with the words "Live you."

"It's just a way we like to honor her," Mayfield said.

Kinyoun was definitely on the group's mind on Thursday as they played golf alongside 148 other women in the 15th annual breast cancer awareness tournament.

"We will definitely be thinking about Marsha as we play today," Mayfield said. "She didn't play golf anymore, but she would come out for this tournament and just ride along. She won a mixer last year, so we bought a mixer in her name to give away."

The popular annual tournament was co-founded by Julie Runcie and Nancy Baker to honor their sister Barbie Davies, who lost her battle with cancer in 2008. When the tournament first started, they had 72 players. This year, they had a total of 148.

This year, the theme for the golf tournament was "Step high and crush breast cancer." The proceeds from this year's tournament will go to the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

"We love that because it goes locally to Nebraska," Baker said. "It supports several different venues at the cancer center. It can go to helping ladies who are going through cancer with hair self-esteem. Some of it will go towards research and some will go to different cancer treatments."

In addition to the tournament, there is also a raffle with items donated from the community.

"We've been so lucky to have a lot of great contributors," Baker said. "We are very grateful for the outpouring of support from the community to this cause."

Baker estimated that they've been able to cumulatively contribute nearly $110,000 since the inaugural tournament and are hoping to add another $8,000 to $9,000 to that total this year

Mayfield firmly believes that their sister out-lived doctor's predictions because of the research done by the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

"When her cancer came back six and a half years ago, they gave her five years to live," Mayfield said. "But test drugs and research allowed her to make it six and a half years. Some of those trial drugs made her pretty good for awhile. So I think it's important that the research continues, which makes this tournament such a great thing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.