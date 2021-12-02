December is the muzzleloading season in Nebraska

Hunting with a black powder rifle in Nebraska has changed dramatically since I began deer hunting in this fashion. My first rifle was a replica of a Kentucky long rifle that I made from a kit. It was a percussion rifle (caplock) in .45 caliber. I hunted with this rifle for several years and took deer with it. Then I wanted to go a bit more primitive and got a T/C Hawkins flintlock.

Some years back I decided I wanted to hunt black bear with a muzzleloader. Hunting bear is quite different than hunting deer. Deer generally don’t charge you when you shoot them. Bear have a nasty habit of doing that, so I wanted a big bullet with lots of energy behind it. I ended up building a .58 caliber half-stock Hawkins percussion rifle. My desire was to have the bear drop or run the other way when I fired and not be able to charge me and chew on me until I could get my .44 Magnum drawn.

Rifles have evolved from flintlocks and caplocks to today’s modern in-lines using 209 primer ignition systems. The 209 ignition system may be an issue for some due to the scarceness of reloading supplies. Nebraska’s hunting rules were altered years ago and deer hunters were allowed to use in-line style rifles and telescopic sights on their muzzleloading rifles. This was a real game changer and got more hunters involved in the muzzleloading season.

Personally, I think this was a good thing. Statistics show that the majority of muzzleloading hunters in Nebraska are in the 50 and older category and many in that group may have trouble seeing open sights clearly. Don’t fret; there are a lot of us in that group!

Research shows that the number of hunters has increased slightly since telescopic sights were legal to use. The majority of muzzleloading rifles sold today are the modern in-line designs, which by their very design, easily accommodate scopes. I have added telescopic sights to a couple of my in-line rifles. My CVA Optima and Kodiak are topped with 3x9 scopes and can consistently put 2-inch groups on a target at 100 yards. That is plenty good enough for the river bottom hunting I normally do. I left one in-line rifles with open sights and my traditional percussion and flintlock rifles will stay with time-honored iron sights.

Beginning yesterday (December 1st) it is time to grab you favorite smokepole, powder and bullets…Nebraska’s black powder season is underway! This particular deer hunting season runs to December 31. Statistics from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) tell me that about 15,000 people hunt with muzzleloaders in the state each year. I’m one of them.

This year I will be hunting with an in-line, breech action rifle, but one that can appeal to the more traditional hunter. It is an H&R Huntsman. It is built like the single shot H&R Handi-Rifle, but it has a breach plug that is designed to use a percussion cap. The rifle uses .45 caliber bullets.

Unfortunately, neither the H&R Huntsman nor any of the Handi-Rifles are made any more. That is a shame, because these rifles filled a niche that is now void of similar products. The Handi-Rifles were sold in various calibers. The frame and stock were basically the same, only the barrel/caliber changed. It created an inexpensive way to get into hunting and high powered rifles.

I picked up my Huntsman and the different Handi-Rifles I own via on-line auctions. I like the challenge of single shot rifles. I think they make you a better hunter.

Enjoy the muzzleloading season!

Outdoor Tip

I had a reader of this column send me this tip. Fortunately, I haven’t had the need to test it personally, but you can bet I’ll keep this recipe handy.

The reader had walked out on their porch and noticed a pet focused on something in the yard. It turned out to be a skunk and the skunk was headed his way. Not wanting the skunk to get to his pet, or his house, he dispatched the skunk. The last act of defiance by the skunk was to spray everything it could.

After collecting the skunk and disposing of the remains several miles away, the reader returned home to realize that the odor of skunk was not diminishing and the house was downwind! Not wanting to smell this odor for the rest of the day (or longer), the reader did some quick research via the Internet and found this recipe:

1 quart hydrogen peroxide

1/4 cup baking soda

1 teaspoon Dawn liquid dish soap

A triple batch of this solution was mixed in a large garden watering can and poured on the spot where the skunk had sprayed. To his amazement, the smell began to subside almost instantly. He also indicated that the stench was all but gone within five minutes. Harmony had returned to his homestead.

