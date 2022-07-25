Densberger, Nelson among winners at Beatrice Speedway

It was O’Reilly Auto Parts night at Beatrice Speedway on Friday. Fans were greeted with free gifts as they entered the grandstand.

Eighty0three race participants and a modest crowd battled the summer heat conditions for a night of auto racing. To kickoff the night Weston Gerlach of Marysville, Kan. performed the National Anthem. He said he hoped it “Added a little pop to the night.” and cited Lisa Wiggans dedication to 4-H and the Fairgrounds as motivation to do the Anthem.

The Women for Racing were on hand as usual to give away trophies to two lucky youth. The WFR 50/50 raffle donated $261.00 dollars to The American Cancer Society and one lucky fan took home the other half the fund.

The Stock Car class opened the night and Holmesville driver Dan Nelson took the lead on the second lap and won the first heat. The second heat featured all top four drivers in the point standings The four battled back and forth trading position but Virginia's Max Harder emerged from the pack for the win.

The feature race saw more of the same hard charging action. On lap two, heading into corner one, Beatrice driver Matt Fralin encountered trouble with contact with other cars and sharply struck the outside retaining wall.

Nelson was able to gain the lead, but Beatrice drivers Jordan Grabouski and Kyle Vanover had an intense battle to try to challenge Nelson. The two traded positions several times, trying to position themselves for a chance to take the win.

Nelson was able to hang on to the lead and take the checkered flag.

“I was just running a smooth consistent race," Nelson said. "There was a big old cushion out there to use. This win feels good. It has been a while since I got a win.”

In the point standings, Grabouski (234) holds a narrow advantage over Vanover (230). Grabouski heading into the night was the point leader in the IMCA national point standings.

In the Sport Compact class first heat, Kaylee Richards of Wymore stormed from the back of the starting field to take the win. In the second heat, Beatrice driver Kaden Murray lead from the start and dominated the race. Beatrice driver Coleton Williamson survived a late challenge from fellow Beatrice driver Zach Bohlmeyer to hang on for the win.

The feature race was not so kind to Murray. On the opening lap, contact was made coming out of corner one and sent his car barrel rolling numerous times, causing a red flag condition. Murray was able to walk away uninjured, but his car was heavily damaged. The incident did not deter the other drivers. After the restart, there was three to four abreast racing. Bohlmeyer went on to take the win.

“I finally had some luck," Bohlmeyer said. "I just kept it to the wood."

In the point standings, Richards (215) has a seven-point lead over Williamson of Beatrice.

In the Modified Lite class heat, Doug Pollard of Tekamah rolled his car several times on lap one causing a red flag condition on the track. He was able to walk away uninjured and returned for the feature event.

In the feature, Carter Lake, Iowa driver Scott Naggatz was able to hold off the last lap challenge of Lincoln driver Rob Wagner to secure the win.

“The track was good, and I got lucky," Naggatz said in victory lane.

Naggatz has a slim two-point lead over Wagner in the point standings.

In the Hobby Stock class first heat, Beatrice driver Jeff Watts took early control and was able to hold off Fairbury driver Taylor Huss for the win. Beatrice driver John Martinez was able to outlast fellow Beatrice driver Roy Armstrong to take the win in the second heat.

In the feature event, Martinez looked like he was set to take control, but heading into corner two, he spun on lap five. Beatrice driver Dillion Richard took advantage and was able to hold off hard charging Brendon Stigge of Fairbury to take the checkered flag. Richards said that getting to the top line of the track and getting out front were keys to his victory.

In the Sport Modified first heat, Red Cloud driver Kyle Ord was able to hold off a late race challenge by Beatrice driver Drake Bohlmeyer for the win. In the second heat, Beatrice driver Mark Saathoff took the win over Travis Runcie of Beatrice. Shawn Hein of Beatrice took the checkered flag in the final heat.

The feature race saw multiple yellow flags to slow the event. Mason Richards of Denton was the dominant car early in the race. Beatrice driver Lance Borgman slowly began to mount a challenge, but with eight laps to go, Beatrice driver Michael Sherwood spun going into the corner and violently flipped his car several times.

He was unjured, but his car was severely damaged. The caution allowed last year’s track champion, Fairbury driver Lee Horky, to position himself to challenge for the lead. Horky was able to grab the lead and hang on for his first win of the year at the speedway. Borgman leads the point standings (234) over Horky (214).

The Modified Class was low on numbers due to the Silver Dollars Nationals taking place at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood. In the first heat race, Jordy Nelson of Marysville, Kan. jumped out front and was never challenged.

In the feature event, point leaders Groubouski and Johnny Saathoff battled each other early in the race. Lincoln driver Mike Densberger and Dorchester driver Bob Zoubek made up the top four pack for the lead.

It was Densberger who emerged for the win with Grabouski finishing in second place.

“I found a good clean line early and was able to hold it," Densberger said. "My Dad and me had an argument over the set up for the race and he won. I guess he was right."

Grabouski (225) leads the point standings over Saathoff (217) in the class. Grabouski stands second in the IMCA National point standings.

The speedway will host a variety of event during the Gage County Fair next week. Bull riding is on tap for Wednesday night. Thursday night, fans can check out a variety of race care including the regular weekly cars plus the participants in the Saturday night Eve of Destruction roll-over and trailer park race cars.

Friday night will feature a full slate of IMCA racing plus a show down of power as Beatrice sprint car driver Adam Gullion will battle Grabouski in his modified in a “Challenge of Power”.

Race Director Derek Fralin reported that currently he has 15 participant for the Eve of Destruction trailer park race.

“I bet I will get more," Fralin said "Interest has been very high.”

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early as the event annually features a sell out crowd. The following week will be the WFR annual kid’s night at the track with family friendly activities for youth in attendance including bicycle giveaways and a coin grab on the front stretch.

A Feature results Modified 1) 81 Mike Densberger 2) 30 Jordan Grabouski 3) 5s Bob Zoubek 4) 96j Johnny Saathoff 5) 10b Robert Brinkman 6) 50s Kale Smith 7) 4j Jordy Nelson SportMod 1) 7 Lee Horky 2) 76 Lance Borgma 3) 24 Drake Bohlymeyer 4) 18m Mason Richards 5) 97 Mark Saathoff 6) 33 Travis Runcie 7) 7v Adam Vrbka 8) 8x Justin Bell 9) 96 Gary Saathoff 10) 25 Kyle Ord Stock Car 1) 3j Dan Nelson 2) 19 Kyle Vanover 3) 30 Jordan Grabouski 4) 34 Max Harder 5) 50 Scott Smith 6) 22a Brent Alverson 7) 76 Lance Borgman 8) 29 John Meyer 9) 67 Darin Nelson 10) 4w Jaret Wood Hobby Stock 1) 24r Dillon Richards 2) 69 Brendon Stigge 3) 3 Taylor Huss 4) 46 Ryan Gilland 5) 41 Adam Wasserman 6) 10 Fletcher Petersen 7) 66 Jeff Watts 8) 18 Timothy LaPointe 9) 3n Neil Pella 10) 25 Brandon Fisher Sport Compact 1) 24z Zach Bohlmeyer 2) 22 Tim Cude 3) 00 Coleton Williamson 4) 89 Kaylee Richards 5) 32x Nathan Wahlstrom 6) 84 Josh Black 7) 52 Tobey VanLaningham 8) 76 Hallie Borgma 9) 92c Dylan Crannell 10) 12c Brandon Carmichael NML Mod Lite 1) 54n Scott Naggatz 2) 1r Rob Wagner 3) 14 Taylor Pollock 4) 2s Allan Skinner 5) 13 Andrea Wagner 6) 4d Doug Pollock 7) x15 Paul Doran