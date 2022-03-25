Dirt Crown series coming to Beatrice Speedway

Beatrice Speedway has incorporation with other Nebraska tracks to enhance and promote the sport of auto racing in the state.

The Nebraska Dirt Crown series kicked off last Saturday night during the action at the Spring Nationals at Beatrice Speedway. The series is primarily focused on the IMCA Stock Car class as it will be promoting the class at many of the premier racing events in Nebraska from March through championship night at I-80 Speedway in October.

Series Co-Promotor Robby Marsh voiced excitement as the season kicked off in Beatrice last week.

“Wow we had 44 cars and the racing was tight from the leaders back," Marsh said. "Everyone was racing like they were going for the win.”

He said that Jordan Grabouski, one of the top drivers in the class, showed his strength at Beatrice but thinks that other drivers will do the same at their own tracks.

“The variety of racing surfaces will be the difference maker and an equalizing force in determining the champion of the series," Marsh said.

Marsh said that each feature has a great payoff and the point fund for the series with a $15,000 reward. Marsh stated that the series was meant to be family friendly, so if a driver had to miss a race in the series, he would get a golfer type mulligan.

Marsh said that at each event, there are great contingency prizes for drivers including cash, race suits, helmets, and other prizes.

“The whole thng is we just want everyone to have fun and enjoy racing," Marsh said. "We really hope everyone in the racing community embraces and supports our efforts.”

Marsh said that himself and several partners did not have their own track to promote, but then decided to seek out to work with multiple tracks to promote Nebraska racing.

“We just want to give drivers, crews and fans a new opportunity to enjoy racing here in Nebraska," Marsh said.

This weekend Marsh will be promoting the “Spring tour” which will begin at Columbus on Thursday night. Friday night, the tour will stop at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Saturday night at Beatrice Speedway and concluding with afternoon racing at Deshler.

The tour will include all five IMCA classes featured at area tracks. The green flag will drop at 5 p.m. on Saturday night at Beatrice Speedway. Ticket prices are $15 for adults. The show will also be carried on pay preview by Flo TV.

Marsh hopes everyone will come out to the Speedway and enjoy a great night of racing. Regular concession will be served and Marsh also encourages race fans to follow all related events and promotions on Facebook at Nebraska’s Dirt Crown. Local officials will be in a supportive role, but Marsh’s crew will handle the majority of managing the event.

