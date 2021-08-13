Evers, Legg set to be inducted into Speedway HOF

Two old race buddies are walking into the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame together.
This Friday evening, on Hall of Fame night at the speedway, Dale Evers and Frankie Legg, both of Beatrice, will be announced as the newest member of the Hall.
The two started racing in the same era and have taken similar paths to get into the hall. Their racing careers have evolved from the race track to what they both described as a family.
“Racing has been awfully good to me," Evers said. "I’ve met a lot of people and we are all family now “
Legg echoed that sentiment.
“Going in with Dale at the same time is a privilege," Legg said. "It really has become a family affair. Heck, nobody else would tolerate us except for ourselves.”
Family and friends worked together to surprise the two with an announcement party. Legg said that it was a complete surprise and he thought people were gathering to watch some races on TV.
Evers was also surprised
“I didn’t know what was going on," he said. "My wife wanted to go along and she never wants to do that.”
Legg , 66, was born and grew up in Belleville, Kan. He said that he his grandfather was the electrician for the Washington County Fairgrounds and that he started going to the Belleville High Banks when he was about 5-years-old.
“I didn’t miss too many races after that,” Legg said.
Legg began racing at Deshler Speedway in 1974, driving a $75 57 Ford he bought from a junkyard. He was living on a farm with a couple of friends and took two days off work to strip down the car.
His first night out, he had to borrow a helmet to even race. His first night also proved to be an adventure.
“My first night out I got hit and rolled the car," Legg said.
He raced at Deshler for three years before moving to Beatrice Speedway. In 1977, he started racing for the Leonard family of Marysville, Kan. Then, in 1978, he moved to Beatrice and put together a car with friend Sid Fentress. Kevin Snyder, who Legg described as a long haired 16-year-old kid with big bell bottoms, did all the welding.
He then raced and shared cars with several friends. He described his 1981 entry as a 1965 Ford.
"It was the slowest ever," Legg joked. "Heck, it couldn’t go fast enough to have a bad accident.
After having borrowed a motor from local race cars owners Mike Vanlanningham and Gordon Bitting, he was asked by the two to drive for them. His race career went to another level, finishing second in season points twice. In 1993 he won a season points championship, then driving for owners Brad Borgman and Chris Lampe.
Evers, 69, a lifelong Beatrice resident, began his career driving an open wheel car at Fairbury raceway. A couple of guys were given a car and didn’t like it so they offered to let Evers drive the car.
“I said hell yeah!," Evers said with excitement in his voice.
He then went on to tell the story of his third night on the track.
“My third night out, I rolled the car three times," Evers said. "Heck, the whole track infield ran out to see if I was alive or dead.”
He then went on to begin racing ST Beatrice. Evers and fellow driver Tim Young took turns driving a car before each was able to get their own cars. Evers reminisced about the many people who helped him out as pit crew members.
“At times there was probably too many, but it was always fun.” Evers said.
He said that he never was able to bring home a track championship, but finished well several times.
Both drivers voiced pride that their sons have followed in their racing footsteps. Legg’s son Ben currently drives for Jet racing and is the point leader in the stock cars class with two night left of racing. He bought Ben his first race car in 1998 when he was 16-years old. He conceded that Ben has surpassed his 25 career wins and is still winning races.
Evers son Craig, who also started as a teen, was a long time driver at the speedway. Craig has won several track season championships, but Evers describes his favorite moment at the track and Craig’s career.
“Craig beat Mike Heideman (Seneca, Ks) to win a heat race," Evers said. "Everyone in the pits lined up to give Craig a high five as he drove through the pits”
Evers' daughter Michelle is married to Plymouth driver Eric Bartles. He said that a fond memory is riding in a school bus to Las Vegas with Michelle and Eric to watch Eric race his car.
Evers said he was honored to be inducted into the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame.
“Heck, I thought you had to be dead to get in, so it is real privilege.” joked Evers.
He said his wife Cindy also really needs credit as she was a founding member of the Women for Racing organization that has been instrumental at the track.
“She has really been there for me” Evers said of his wife.
Legg also wanted to thank his wife Kay for her support of his career. Legg said that going into the Hall is a huge honor because of the high level of competition at the track over the years.
“Beatrice drivers can go compete anywhere and hold their own," Legg said. "There has been a lot of talent here and to be put in their class is special.”
Hall of Fame spokesperson Tommy Denton said that selecting Legg and Evers for the Hall was an easy decision. He said that last year, both were considered for induction and it was very close, so they were an easy choice this year.
He said that Legg's status as a former track champion and being in the top 20 in wins easily meets the criteria to be in the Hall.
As for Eves he stated,
“Dale has always been a crowd favorite and a great person at the track," Denton said.
Both will be presented to the crowd during Friday night’s intermission. Denton said the induction was moved to the track from the racing banquet so that every involved in racing is able to be involved. The Old Time Racing Association will be an added feature for the evening’s event. Hot laps begin at 7 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.