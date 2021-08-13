Evers, Legg set to be inducted into Speedway HOF

Two old race buddies are walking into the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame together.

This Friday evening, on Hall of Fame night at the speedway, Dale Evers and Frankie Legg, both of Beatrice, will be announced as the newest member of the Hall.

The two started racing in the same era and have taken similar paths to get into the hall. Their racing careers have evolved from the race track to what they both described as a family.

“Racing has been awfully good to me," Evers said. "I’ve met a lot of people and we are all family now “

Legg echoed that sentiment.

“Going in with Dale at the same time is a privilege," Legg said. "It really has become a family affair. Heck, nobody else would tolerate us except for ourselves.”

Family and friends worked together to surprise the two with an announcement party. Legg said that it was a complete surprise and he thought people were gathering to watch some races on TV.

Evers was also surprised

“I didn’t know what was going on," he said. "My wife wanted to go along and she never wants to do that.”