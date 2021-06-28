Exciting night of racing at Beatrice Speedway

The annual Homestead Days fireworks show was postponed due to weather concerns but there was plenty of sparks on the track to entertain the solid crowd of race fans Friday night.

Track announcer Brian Cook began the night with his traditional salute to the veterans on hand followed by the national anthem.

Point races continued to be close heading into the night’s action. A shakeup was in store as point leaders Jordan Grabouski and Kyle Vanover chose to go racing out of state for the weekend. That opened the door for new point leaders to emerge in the modified class and the stock car class.

Grabouski was tied for the point lead with Beatrice driver Johnny Saathoff in the modified class. Vanover and Grabouski were tied for first in the stock car class with Benji Legg of Beatrice trailing by only four points at the start of the night.

In the sport modified class, Fairbury driver Lee Horky had a four point lead over Rick Rohr of Beatrice. Roy Armstrong of Beatrice began the night with a one point lead over Brendon Stigge of Fairbury.

In the sport compacts, the Bohlmeyer brothers of Beatrice lead the points with Drake holding three point lead over Zach and an eight point lead over Kaylee Diekman of Wymore.