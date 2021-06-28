Exciting night of racing at Beatrice Speedway

The annual Homestead Days fireworks show was postponed due to weather concerns but there was plenty of sparks on the track to entertain the solid crowd of race fans Friday night.
Track announcer Brian Cook began the night with his traditional salute to the veterans on hand followed by the national anthem.
Point races continued to be close heading into the night’s action. A shakeup was in store as point leaders Jordan Grabouski and Kyle Vanover chose to go racing out of state for the weekend. That opened the door for new point leaders to emerge in the modified class and the stock car class.
Grabouski was tied for the point lead with Beatrice driver Johnny Saathoff in the modified class. Vanover and Grabouski were tied for first in the stock car class with Benji Legg of Beatrice trailing by only four points at the start of the night.
In the sport modified class, Fairbury driver Lee Horky had a four point lead over Rick Rohr of Beatrice. Roy Armstrong of Beatrice began the night with a one point lead over Brendon Stigge of Fairbury.
In the sport compacts, the Bohlmeyer brothers of Beatrice lead the points with Drake holding three point lead over Zach and an eight point lead over Kaylee Diekman of Wymore.
First on the track Friday night were the Stock cars, who encountered a rather heavy wet track to start the night. The first heat was dominated by Plymouth Driver Eric Bartels as he jumped out to the lead and never looked back. The second heat treated fans to the first fireworks of the night with three abreast racing between Beatrice drivers Matt Fralin, Benji Legg and Oskaloosa Kan. driver Brent Alverson. Fralin’s teammate Paul Burck, however, emerge as the winner.
The feature race saw intense competition from the green flag to the the exciting checkered flag finish. On the second lap, Fralin spun and collected Scot Smith of Davenport and Tyson Tipsword of Clay Center KS. Fralin’s car suffered major damage and was taken to the pits..
The action stayed hot on the track as Burck and Lincoln driver Cade Richards battled for the lead, but ir was Richards who held on for his second feature win at the speedway. Race Chairman Derek Fralin congratulated the drivers by calling it the “best feature of the year so far.”
Feature races in the other classes challenged Fralin’s statement as side by side racing and three abreast racing continued throughout the night.
Up next was the sport compact class. The first heat saw a battle between Wymore driver Dakota Voight andl Beatrice drivers Josh Black and Joshua Young, but Voight was able to win it. It was Zack Bohlmeyer winning the second heat.
Twelve cars started the feature race and drivers fanned out to start the race. Attrition saw the field decline to eight cars at the finish with the Bohlmeyer brothers taking the top spots. Zach out dueled his brother Drake for the win. Drake, however, was the first person to offer congratulations at victory lane.
The sport modifieds were next and in the first heat, it was Taylor Metz of Washington Kan., jumping to an early lead and outlasting Beatrice drivers Gary Saathoff and Benji Legg for the win. The second heat saw Beatrice driver Steve Swarthout take the win over Fairbury drivers Lee Horky and Andrew Whitmore. The third heat saw Malcom driver Matt Andrews hold off Lance Borgman of Beatrice for the win.
Fralin said that with the smooth and wide racing surface, he expected pole setters Andrews and Metz to set “a torrid pace.”
It was Metz that jumped out front to lead the field and in a caution-free race, he took the checkered flag. An excited Metz emerged from his car pounded the roof, saluted the crowd and thanked his father Greg, a long time driver at the track.
In the hobby stock class, the first heat saw an intense battle as Dillon Richards took an early lead over fellow Beatrice driver Roy Armstrong. Armstrong tested the outside lane to try to take the lead to no avail. He then shot inside to the low lane, but Richards was able to hold on for the win.
It was Beatrice Driver Chad Borgman who took an early lead in the second heat and held on for the win. The third heat saw Beatrice driver Jacob Harms hold off strong charges from Blue Rapids Kan. driver David Murk and Fairbury drivers Lee Horky and Taylor Huss.
The feature race proved to possibly be the most exciting race of the night. Borgman was able to jump out to a lead and was on his way to dominate the race. Huss and Richards began to make their way through the field. A caution with five laps remaining set the stage for exciting finish with Borgman taking the win by a bumper over Huss.
“I just kept doing what I was doing," Borgman said after the race. "I knew Taylor (Huss) was right there.”
The modifieds also put on a great night of racing. The first heat saw a close battle of Marysville Kansas drivers Jordy Nelson and Josh Blummer to start the race.
Debris on the track brought out the first caution of the night and allowed Nelson to jump ahead and stretch out the lead for the win. In the second heat, Lincoln driver Mike Densberger fought a hard charging Anthony Roth of Columbus NE for the win.
In the feature race, Bob Zoubek of Dorchester took an early lead, but on lap eight, Kyle Oberding of Seneca Kan. spun and allowed the field to close. Densberger, Shane Hiatt of Rising City and Nelson joined the fray for the lead but it was Densberger who was able to hold on and take the checkered flag.
The real sparkler of the night took place at intermission as the winner of the WFR kid’s trophy was 6-month-old Jaxson Messinberink. A lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle received $281 dollars with a matching amount going to the driver’s point fund.
There will be no racing next Friday night to allow drivers, crews and fans to enjoy the Independence Day holiday. Racing will return to the Speedway on Friday, July 9th and will feature $10 admission and will be followed by the postponed Homestead Days fireworks.
For full racing results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun