Exmark Seniors fall to Lincoln Southwest

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors fell behind Lincoln Southwest early and couldn't recover.
Beatrice fell to Southwest 10-2 Tuesday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice.
Southwest scored four runs in the first inning and five runs in the second inning to build a big lead. Beatrice scored two runs in the first inning, but couldn't get its offense going after that.
Four singles and two doubles led to Southwest's four runs in the top of the first inning. The visitors were threatening to score more, but a double play turned by Will Reimer and Adam DeBoer would end the inning.
In the bottom of the first, Beatrice would get two of those runs back. Will Reimer led off with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball. Adam DeBoer's RBI single made it 4-1.
Austin Burroughs then singled to put runners at first and second. Cayden Eggert's two out RBI single made it 4-2.
Four singles and an error led to three more runs for Southwest in the top of the second, making it 7-2. That rally then continued with a double, a walk and an error, which allowed two more runs to score, making it 9-2.
Neither team would threaten to score again until the top of the fifth when a double, a walk and a fielder's choice brought in one more run for the visitors, making it 10-2.
Beatrice would need one run in the bottom of the fifth to keep the going. Dylan Roeder reached on a one out bunt single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a ground out. The next hitter would ground out, though, ending the game.
Beatrice had six hits in the game. Cayden Eggert had two singles while Will Reimer had a double. Adam DeBoer, Austin Burroughs and Dylan Roeder had a single each.
Parker Tegtmeier pitched the first two innings for Beatrice while Billy Humphrey came in and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two. Austin Burroughs pitched the fifth inning.
Lincoln Southwest had 17 total hits in the game and benefited from four walks and three Beatrice errors.
The Exmark Seniors fall to 9-10 on the season and were in action again Wednesday night hosting Lincoln North Star. For those results, see Friday's Daily Sun.
Beatrice will host a triangular on Saturday against Auburn and Springs. Beatrice's games will be at noon and 5 p.m. They will then travel to Seward on Sunday for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.