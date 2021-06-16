Exmark Seniors fall to Lincoln Southwest

The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors fell behind Lincoln Southwest early and couldn't recover.

Beatrice fell to Southwest 10-2 Tuesday night at Christenson Field in Beatrice.

Southwest scored four runs in the first inning and five runs in the second inning to build a big lead. Beatrice scored two runs in the first inning, but couldn't get its offense going after that.

Four singles and two doubles led to Southwest's four runs in the top of the first inning. The visitors were threatening to score more, but a double play turned by Will Reimer and Adam DeBoer would end the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Beatrice would get two of those runs back. Will Reimer led off with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball. Adam DeBoer's RBI single made it 4-1.

Austin Burroughs then singled to put runners at first and second. Cayden Eggert's two out RBI single made it 4-2.

Four singles and an error led to three more runs for Southwest in the top of the second, making it 7-2. That rally then continued with a double, a walk and an error, which allowed two more runs to score, making it 9-2.