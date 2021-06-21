Exmark Seniors go 2-1 in weekend games

The Beatrice Exmark Seniors split a pair of home games on Saturday against Springfield and Auburn before getting a win at Seward on Sunday.
In their first game on Saturday, Beatrice beat Springfield 8-0 in five innings at Christenson Field in Beatrice. They score one run in the first inning, three runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning on their way to the win.
Adam DeBoer pitched five innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out two and walking one.
Beatrice had eight hits in the game, including a double and a single from Will Reimer and two singles each for Max Reis, Adam DeBoer and Eli Mangnalll. Qwin Zabokrtsky and Mangnall had two RBI's each. Reimer, Reis and DeBoer had two runs each.
In their second game on Saturday, Exmark fell to Auburn 12-4 in eight innings. Beatrice jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings, but Auburn scored four runs in the bottom of the third and eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away for the win.
Beatrice had five hits in the game, including tw singles by Reimer, a double by DeBoer and a single each by Cayden Eggert and Parker Tegtmeier.
Tegtmeier, Kai Mayfield and Dylan Roeder combined to pitch the game for Beatrice.
Qwin Zabokrtsky would throw a no-hitter against Seward on Sunday. Beatrice won the game 9-0 in six innings.
Zabokrtsky pitched all six innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out seven and walking one.
The Beatrice offense had 11 hits in the game. Caleb Jobman led the way with a double and two singles while Zabokrtsky had two doubles and Eli Mangnall had two singles. Adding a single each was Reimer, DeBoer, Connor Hamilton and Roeder.
The Exmark Legion Seniors are now 11-12 on the summer and will be in action again at Lincoln High on Tuesday before hosting Fremont on Wednesday at Christenson Field at 7:30 p.m.
The Beatrice Neapco Juniors traveled to the Battle of Omaha over the weekend and went 2-3.
On Thursday, they lost 3-0 to 316 before beating Lincoln North Star 14-1. On Friday, Neapco fell to Olympica 8-0 before falling to Bellevue West 8-6. In their finale on Saturday, the beat Spikes 16-4.
The Beatrice Neapco Juniors are now 18-6 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Lincoln High at Densmore Field. They will host Fremont on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Christenson Field.