Exmark Seniors go 2-1 in weekend games

The Beatrice Exmark Seniors split a pair of home games on Saturday against Springfield and Auburn before getting a win at Seward on Sunday.

In their first game on Saturday, Beatrice beat Springfield 8-0 in five innings at Christenson Field in Beatrice. They score one run in the first inning, three runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning on their way to the win.

Adam DeBoer pitched five innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out two and walking one.

Beatrice had eight hits in the game, including a double and a single from Will Reimer and two singles each for Max Reis, Adam DeBoer and Eli Mangnalll. Qwin Zabokrtsky and Mangnall had two RBI's each. Reimer, Reis and DeBoer had two runs each.

In their second game on Saturday, Exmark fell to Auburn 12-4 in eight innings. Beatrice jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings, but Auburn scored four runs in the bottom of the third and eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away for the win.

Beatrice had five hits in the game, including tw singles by Reimer, a double by DeBoer and a single each by Cayden Eggert and Parker Tegtmeier.

Tegtmeier, Kai Mayfield and Dylan Roeder combined to pitch the game for Beatrice.