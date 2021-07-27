Exmark Seniors reach championship game

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors beat York on Monday to advance to the championship game of the B1 Area Tournament.
Beatrice defeated York 8-0 in six innings and will now play Hickman at 6 p.m. Tuesday night. They will have to beat Hickman twice to advance to state.
Billy Humphrey pitched six scoreless innings, giving up four hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Exmark jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Will Reimer led off with a single and Cayden Eggert was hit by a pitch. A stolen base and a passed ball allowed the runners to advance to second and third.
An error allowed the first run to score and an RBI single by Caleb Jobman made it 2-0.
Beatrice added three runs in the second inning. Jaxson Blackburn started it off with a solo home run to make it 3-0. Eli Mangnall reignited the rally with a single and Reimer doubled to put runners at second and third. Austin Burroughs' two-RBI single extended the lead to 5-0.
Exmark wouldn't score again until the sixth inning, when they broke through for three more runs. Connor Hamilton and Blackburn led off with back to back singles. A passed ball allowed them to advance to second and third.
Reimer's RBI single made it 6-0 and Eggert's two-RBI single made it 8-0, which implemented the run rule.
Reimer led the way with a double, two singles, three runs scored and an RBI. Blackburn had a home run, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Eggert, Burroughs, Jobman, Hamilton and Mangnall had a single each.
Hickman, who was already guaranteed a spot in Tuesday's championship game, defeated host team Fairbury 8-0.
Daiten Schmidt pitched all five innings for Hickman, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out 10 and walking two.
Colton Wahlstrom had a home run and two RBI's in the game. Ryan Gouldin had a double, two walks, two RBI's and a run scored. Keiser Papenhagen, Eaden Holt and Daiten Schmidt had a single each.
Hickman benefited from five Fairbury errors in the game. Fairbury is eliminated from the tournament.
With the win, Hickman will now need to be beaten twice by Beatrice Tuesday night. The first championship game is slated for 6 p.m. If a second game is needed, it will be played at the conclusion of the first game.
For results and photos from Tuesday's championship game, see Thursday's Daily Sun.