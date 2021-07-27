Exmark Seniors reach championship game

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors beat York on Monday to advance to the championship game of the B1 Area Tournament.

Beatrice defeated York 8-0 in six innings and will now play Hickman at 6 p.m. Tuesday night. They will have to beat Hickman twice to advance to state.

Billy Humphrey pitched six scoreless innings, giving up four hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Exmark jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Will Reimer led off with a single and Cayden Eggert was hit by a pitch. A stolen base and a passed ball allowed the runners to advance to second and third.

An error allowed the first run to score and an RBI single by Caleb Jobman made it 2-0.

Beatrice added three runs in the second inning. Jaxson Blackburn started it off with a solo home run to make it 3-0. Eli Mangnall reignited the rally with a single and Reimer doubled to put runners at second and third. Austin Burroughs' two-RBI single extended the lead to 5-0.

Exmark wouldn't score again until the sixth inning, when they broke through for three more runs. Connor Hamilton and Blackburn led off with back to back singles. A passed ball allowed them to advance to second and third.