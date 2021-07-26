Exmark Seniors suffer first lost of area tourney

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors suffered their first setback of the B1 Area Tournament Sunday night.
Exmark fell to Hickman 15-4 in five innings in Fairbury, dropping to them to a Monday elimination game. They will need to win that elimination game and then win two more games on Tuesday to claim the area tournament championship and advance to state.
Hickman scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to the 15-4 win. Hickman is the only remaining unbeaten team in the tournament going into Monday's slate of games.
Beatrice had just four hits in the game, including doubles from Austin Burroughs and Dylan Roeder. Cayden Eggert and Caleb Jobman had a single each.
Zane Hoffman, Eli Mangnall and Billy Humphrey all combined to pitch in the game.
Bryson Schultz was the winning pitcher for Hickman, going four innings and giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out four and walking six. Carson Baker pitched a scoreless fifth inning, striking out one.
Eaden Holt had a home run, a double, four RBI's and two runs scored for Hickman. Keiser Papenhagen had a double, a single two RBI's and two runs scored. Carson Baker also had a home run in the game.
Leading up to the loss against Hickman, Beatrice had two straight shutouts to open the tournament. In the opener on Friday, Beatrice beat Aurora 12-0 in five innings.
Kai Mayfield pitched 3.2 innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out seven and walking three. Parker Tegtmeier pitched 1.1 innings, giving up no runs on two hits while striking out two and walking none.
Beatrice got eight hits from seven different hitters. Cayden Eggert was the only multi-hit player with two singles. Austin Burroughs and Max Reis had a double each while Adam DeBoer, Caleb Jobman, Qwin Zabokrtsky and Connor Hamilton had a single each.
Beatrice also benefited from seven walks, two hit batsman and three Aurora errors.
In Saturday's 12-0 win over host team Fairbury in five innings, three Beatrice pitchers combined for a no hitter.
Adam DeBoer pitched 3.1 innings, striking out seven and walking two. Austin Burroughs and Parker Tegtmeier also pitched in the game.
Offensively, Will Reimer had two doubles, five RBI's and two runs scored. Burroughs had two singles while DeBoer, Reis and Zabokrtsky had a single each.
The winner of the B1 Area Tournament will advance to the Class B State Tournament in Crete. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday.