Exmark Seniors suffer first lost of area tourney

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice Exmark Legion Seniors suffered their first setback of the B1 Area Tournament Sunday night.

Exmark fell to Hickman 15-4 in five innings in Fairbury, dropping to them to a Monday elimination game. They will need to win that elimination game and then win two more games on Tuesday to claim the area tournament championship and advance to state.

Hickman scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to the 15-4 win. Hickman is the only remaining unbeaten team in the tournament going into Monday's slate of games.

Beatrice had just four hits in the game, including doubles from Austin Burroughs and Dylan Roeder. Cayden Eggert and Caleb Jobman had a single each.

Zane Hoffman, Eli Mangnall and Billy Humphrey all combined to pitch in the game.

Bryson Schultz was the winning pitcher for Hickman, going four innings and giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out four and walking six. Carson Baker pitched a scoreless fifth inning, striking out one.

Eaden Holt had a home run, a double, four RBI's and two runs scored for Hickman. Keiser Papenhagen had a double, a single two RBI's and two runs scored. Carson Baker also had a home run in the game.