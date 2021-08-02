Fair brings bigger crowd to Friday races

The Gage County Fair was the backdrop for the first of three nights of motorsports events at Beatrice Speedway.
Fair night means a large crowd on hand and bonus money for the drivers. The 2021 edition was no exception as a large crowd filled the grandstand for a night of racing action. A late afternoon rain shower and solid work by the track racing surface crew set the table for a fast and very racy track come feature time.
In addition to the added purse money by the Gage County Fair Board, several local businesses added to the race fund. Allen Versus of Stone Cold Restoration was a contributor to the increased purse as was Kotas Constuction of Odell. Owner Kollin Kotas stated he was happy to do it.
“I just built Beatrice driver Jordan Grabouski’s new house," Kotas said. “I really like dirt racing. I’d rather put my sponsor dollars here at the track.”
Eighty-three cars were on hand to compete for points, money and bragging rights to win Fair night at the track. Up first were the stock cars. In heat one. Matt Fralin of Beatrice took the checkered flag for the win. In the second heat, Eric Bartels of of Plymouth took the green and never looked backed to secure the win.
The 18 lap $750 to win feature race saw an early lap collision from a spin by Gary Lafin of Beatrice, who also collected fellow Beatrice driver Paul Burck. Bartles put his car out front and was able to hold off Grabouski for the win. In his post-race interview Bartels said:
"I just didn’t take my foot off the gas," he said. "If you do, then it is their (competitors) race to win.”
Up next was the the sport compacts. The class, which has been dominated by the Drake and Zack Bohlmeyer, saw a competitive night of action. Currently, the brothers sit in the top two spots at the speedway point standings and are both in the top 25 in national points.
The competition in the class stepped up to present the brothers with tough challenges throughout the night. In the first heat, Devon Schmidt of Nortonville, Kan. held off tough competition from the Mother-Daughter duo of Kaylee Diekman of Wymore and Rhonda Mewes of Blue Springs.
It was Diekman who was able to pull in the second place finish ahead of her mother. The third heat saw Nathan Wahlstrom of Beatrice jump to an early lead and get the win. In the final heat, it was Drake Bohlmeyer who grabbed the lead on lap four and held on for the win.
In the 16 lap, $250 to win feature, Wahlstrom jumped out to an early lead, but half way through, Diekeman began to put pressure on him for the lead. Diekman grabbed the lead with six laps to go and took the checkered flag for the win. She was greeted and hugged by her Mother in victory lane.
“I just can’t believe it," Diekman said. "I just kept my nose straight and didn’t push.”
She also voiced that the win over the Bohlmeyer brothers was “big.”
The always competitive sport modified class was up next on the track. The first heat featured several high profile drivers, but it was Beatrice driver Adam Armstrong that proved too tough as he took home the win.
In the second heat, Beatrice driver Travis Runcie held off a hard charging pair of drivers who battled side by side for the second spot. Taylor Metz of Washington, Kan. battled Steffen Oaks of Lincoln to secure the position. The third heat saw a strong performance by Beatrice driver Gary Saathaff, who jumped out in front of the pack but a caution at the half way point allowed the competition to close the gap. On the restart, Saathoff again jumped out front and won with a commanding advantage.
Twenty-three drivers started the 20 lap, $750 to win, main feature. Debris on the track caused a first lap caution, but as racing resumed, so did the action. Armstrong jumped out to a lead as the competition fought fiercely behind him. On lap nine, a three car pileup brought out the caution.
Point leader Lee Horky of Fairbury was able to get into the second position. A rash of cautions followed, keeping the field bunched up, but it was Armstrong that proved to strong and took the checkered flag. Armstrong, who last week at the Silver Dollars Nationals at I-80 Speedway rolled his car multiple times, stated that it took all week to put the car back together.
“It was mostly a lot of body damage but the chassis was still fast and that’s all that matters," Armstrong said.
The hobby stocks continued to provide excitement as they took the racing surface for their heat races. In the first heat, point leader Roy Armstrong of Beatrice faced tough competition from fellow Beatrice driver Chad Borgman .
With two laps to go, Borgman grabbed the lead and the win. The second heat saw intense action between Blue Rapids, Kan. driver David Murk and Taylor Huss of Fairbury. Two laps remained when Murk got loose coming out of corner four, which allowed Huss to grab the lead and the win. The third and final heat saw Michael Wade of Crete hold off a hard charge by Beatrice driver Jesse Vanlanningham for the win.
Twenty cars started an 18 lap, $750 to win, feature. On lap 15, a multicar collision took place in corner one with Jacob Harms' car taking a dramatic roll over. Harms was uninjured, but his car was retired to the pit area.
Lap 13 proved to be unlucky for Murk as he slammed the back wall while battling for position. After the race, Murk stated that the track was so fast that drivers were having a tough time. The wreck allowed Dillon Richards, who stormed back from his 12th starting spot, to grab the lead. Richards was able to hold on for the win. In victory lane he stated that it was the “coolest” win of his career.
In the modified class first heat, Brian Osantowski of Columbus checked out on the field to an impressive win. The second heat also saw a strong performance by Beatrice drive Jaxson Saathoff, who was never challenged on his way to the win.
The feature race saw a heated battled in the early laps, but then Grabouski, fresh off two feature wins at the Silver Dollar Nationals, took the lead. But with four laps remaining, Grabouski pulled into the pit area with a reported broken rear end on the car. This allowed Columbus driver Anthony Roth to take the win over Beatrice driver Jaxson Saathoff.
The racing continues next Friday night with the annual Women for Racing kids night at the track. The activities will begin with face painting starting at 5:30 p.m., according to WFR spokesperson Missy Carlson.
Kids will have a chance to win bikes and toys donated by area businesses and race car drivers. A coin toss will take place on the front stretch, where kids will be divided up into age groups and take to the track to gather cash.
As with each race night, the WFR will hold a 50/50 cash raffle. Hot laps will begin at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.
For full results from Beatrice Speedway, see Wednesday's Daily Sun.