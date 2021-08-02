Fair brings bigger crowd to Friday races

"I just didn’t take my foot off the gas," he said. "If you do, then it is their (competitors) race to win.”

Up next was the the sport compacts. The class, which has been dominated by the Drake and Zack Bohlmeyer, saw a competitive night of action. Currently, the brothers sit in the top two spots at the speedway point standings and are both in the top 25 in national points.

The competition in the class stepped up to present the brothers with tough challenges throughout the night. In the first heat, Devon Schmidt of Nortonville, Kan. held off tough competition from the Mother-Daughter duo of Kaylee Diekman of Wymore and Rhonda Mewes of Blue Springs.

It was Diekman who was able to pull in the second place finish ahead of her mother. The third heat saw Nathan Wahlstrom of Beatrice jump to an early lead and get the win. In the final heat, it was Drake Bohlmeyer who grabbed the lead on lap four and held on for the win.

In the 16 lap, $250 to win feature, Wahlstrom jumped out to an early lead, but half way through, Diekeman began to put pressure on him for the lead. Diekman grabbed the lead with six laps to go and took the checkered flag for the win. She was greeted and hugged by her Mother in victory lane.