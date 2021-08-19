Fall turkey hunting tactics

If you are hunting private ground that is better! You can watch the birds and see their habits Turkeys are definitely creatures of habit. Once you find a spot to hunt, start looking for turkey activity and begin figuring out their pattern. Look for areas that indicate active feeding…scratchings on the ground are a good sign. Also, look for natural pathways and physical features on the landscape like ridges, tree lines, canyons or draws that either funnel turkeys to take a certain path, or pathways that are easily traveled. Turkeys are not that different from people. They will take the path of least resistance if they can. A spot along this kind of route can provide lots of shooting opportunities. Watch where you sit though! Don’t be too high and skyline yourself or show your silhouette. The human shape is easy to identify and easily seen by turkeys. Now, on to camouflage…….

The art of camouflage requires you to think about cover, concealment and what you wear. You don’t need to be wearing the latest camo pattern or perfectly blend into your background, but you don’t want to standout in the landscape. For example, if you’re hunting in some of the thick cedar canyons in the region, the desert camo pattern you have seen our troops wear early in the in the Iraq War may not be the best choice. You’ll be an obvious bright spot in a world of dark hues. Another key point for turkey hunting is practicing how to use the sun and shadows. Think about the old western cowboy movies, every gunfighter wanted the sun at his back. It’s the same way in turkey hunting. If the sun is at your back, it is far easier for you to see the turkeys and more difficult for the turkeys to see you. If you are tucked into the shadows, particularly with a harsh contrast cause by looking into the sun, many of your movements may go unnoticed, and with a sharp-eyed quarry like turkeys, every advantage you can create will help you.