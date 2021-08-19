Fall turkey hunting tactics

If you are a hunter, check your calendars! Along with dove season opening September 1, the fall turkey season begins September 15. Two major seasons within the next month. If you want to hunt turkeys this fall, now is the time to start your planning!
Both the fall shotgun and archery seasons for turkeys begin September 15 and it is one of the longest hunting seasons Nebraska offers. The season runs until January 31, 2022. And fall may be the best time to hunt turkeys. You can shoot either sex…which doubles your chances for success…and the young of the year have not experienced hunters before. They make some dumb and fatal mistakes.
It has been no secret that Nebraska’s turkey population has exploded Just about any spot with marginal habitat has turkeys. Nebraska was even cited in a national hunting magazine as the “Go To” place because there were so many birds. To help manage the bulging turkey population and the problems the birds cause, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission allows hunters to purchase up to two hunting permits, and you can harvest two turkeys of either sex with each permit.
Scouting
Simply put, scouting is the single most important thing you can do to insure a successful hunt. You need to find a good spot and secure permission to hunt there, if needed. If you haven’t been out there scouting your turkey hunting spots, you need to be out there as soon as you can, particularly if you’re hunting public ground. The really choice spots will staked out by more motivated hunters. Unfortunately on public land, it is a first-come-first to hunt situation. Here is a tip for those hunting public area…get away from the parking lot a couple hundred yards. I’m always amazed at how few human footprints I find when I’m more than 150 yards away from a parking lot. Hike in a ways and you’ll have a better hunt.
Hunting Spots
If you are hunting private ground that is better! You can watch the birds and see their habits Turkeys are definitely creatures of habit. Once you find a spot to hunt, start looking for turkey activity and begin figuring out their pattern. Look for areas that indicate active feeding…scratchings on the ground are a good sign. Also, look for natural pathways and physical features on the landscape like ridges, tree lines, canyons or draws that either funnel turkeys to take a certain path, or pathways that are easily traveled. Turkeys are not that different from people. They will take the path of least resistance if they can. A spot along this kind of route can provide lots of shooting opportunities. Watch where you sit though! Don’t be too high and skyline yourself or show your silhouette. The human shape is easy to identify and easily seen by turkeys. Now, on to camouflage…….
Camouflage
The art of camouflage requires you to think about cover, concealment and what you wear. You don’t need to be wearing the latest camo pattern or perfectly blend into your background, but you don’t want to standout in the landscape. For example, if you’re hunting in some of the thick cedar canyons in the region, the desert camo pattern you have seen our troops wear early in the in the Iraq War may not be the best choice. You’ll be an obvious bright spot in a world of dark hues. Another key point for turkey hunting is practicing how to use the sun and shadows. Think about the old western cowboy movies, every gunfighter wanted the sun at his back. It’s the same way in turkey hunting. If the sun is at your back, it is far easier for you to see the turkeys and more difficult for the turkeys to see you. If you are tucked into the shadows, particularly with a harsh contrast cause by looking into the sun, many of your movements may go unnoticed, and with a sharp-eyed quarry like turkeys, every advantage you can create will help you.
Shotguns
You can take a turkey with any “legal” shotgun. You must use a shotgun that is 10 gauge or smaller. The venerable 12 gauge is probably the most used shotgun, but any gauge, any model, any action will work. I’ve taken a number of turkeys with the smallest standard gauge, the .410. The best shotgun to use is one that you can shoot the best. For a new hunter, especially a child or person of smaller stature, I recommend a 20 gauge with #5 or #6 shot size load.
Good luck in all your hunting seasons.