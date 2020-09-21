Freeman rolls past HTRS

HUMBOLT -- The Freeman Falcons built a big lead against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Friday night and never looked back.
Freeman defeated HTRS 53-8 in Humboldt, improving their record to 3-1 on the season. Carter Ruse passed for three touchdowns and ran for another one in the win.
The Falcons scored their first touchdown of the game with 11:06 left in the first quarter when quarterback Carter Ruse found Nathan Archer for a 24 yard touchdown pass. They missed the extra point, keeping the score 6-0.
Freeman got the ball back and they would score again when Carter Ruse Found Holden Ruse for a 19 yard touchdown pass with 5:41 left in the first quarter. Carter Ruse ran in the two points conversion, making it 14-0.
With 11:54 left in the second quarter, Carter Ruse found Wyatt Curie for a seven yard touchdown pass. Carter Ruse ran in the two pointer, making it 22-0.
Carter Ruse scored on a 10 yard touchdown run with 5:04 left in the second quarter, extending the lead to 28-0.
With 5:04 left in the first half, Holden Ruse broke free for a 72 yard touchdown run and Josiah Wallman made the extra point, extending the lead to 35-0.
Freeman would find the end zone one more time in the first half with Carter Ruse found Holden Ruse for a 15 yard touchdown pass, making it 41-0 at the half.
In the second half, Wyatt Currie had a 57 yard touchdown run and Gabe Goes had a 42 yard touchdown run for the Falcons. HTRS' Aiden Worthey had a two yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, making the final score 53-8.
Freeman will be in action again Friday night when they travel to Palmyra. HTRS drops to 0-4 and will travel to Johnson County Central on Friday.
Other Sunland scores
HEARTLAND 26, SOUTHERN 22
HENDERSON--Heartland accounted for 196 yards of offense on the ground, led by Nolan Boehr, who rushed for 99 yards and two scores.
Southern 8 0 6 8 -- 22
Heartland 0 14 6 6 -- 26
S--Swearingen 5 pass from Borzekofski (Borzekofski run)
H--Peters 1 run (Wetjen run)
H--Boehr 44 run (run failed)
S--Swearingen 38 pass from Borzekofski (pass failed)
H--Regier 21 pass from Peters (run failed)
H--Boehr 1 run (run failed)
S--Saathoff 34 pass from Borzekofski (Bennett pass)
TRI COUNTY 66, EMF 6
MILLIGAN--Jack Holsing ran for 194 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Cole Siems also scored three touchdowns for the Trojans.
Tri County 14 32 8 12 -- 66
EMF 6 0 0 0 -- 6
EMF--Svehla 31 pass from Weber (conversion failed)
TC--Siems 40 run (Holsing run)
TC--Holsing 72 run (conversion failed)
TC--Holsing 16 run (Siems run)
TC--Holsing 64 run (Siems run)
TC--Siems 28 run (Weichel pass)
TC--Siems 9 pass from Weichel (Holsing run)
TC--Siems 36 run (Garrison run)
TC--Weichel 2 run (conversion failed)
TC--Janssen 48 yard (conversion failed)
NORRIS 28, OMAHA RONCALLI 17
Norris 7 14 0 7 -- 28
Omaha Roncalli 3 7 0 7 -- 17
OR--Schwarz 30 FG
NOR--Consbruck 38 run (Reeves kick)
NOR--Consbruck 26 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
OR--Yetter 27 pass from Rodgers (Schwarz kick)
NOR--Landgren 7 run (Reeves kick)
OR--Evans 20 pass from Schwarz (Schwarz kick)
NOR--Carnie 15 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 38, PAWNEE CITY 26
Parkview Christian 6 13 12 7 -- 38
Pawnee City 6 0 6 14 -- 26
PAW--Gyhra 45 run (conversion failed)
PC--Moore 50 run (conversion failed)
PC--Neal 4 pass from Godwin (Moore run)
PC--VanEvery 63 pass from Neal (conversion failed)
PC--Neal 25 fumble return (conversion failed)
PC--Page 40 pass from Godwin (conversion failed)
PC--Page 27 interception return (2-point conversion)
PAW--Lytle 57 kick off return (Maloley run)
PAW--Lytle 40 run (Marteney from Lytle)
MERIDIAN 56, ST. EDWARD 25
DAYKIN--Corin Paul led the Meridian ground attack with 17 attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. Lane Barton piled on two sacks and 3½ tackles for loss.
St. Edward 0 19 0 6 -- 25
Meridian 12 32 12 0 -- 56
MER--Sones 1 run (kick failed)
MER--Paul 34 pass from Peterson (kick failed)
SE--Lawrence 28 run (conversion failed)
MER--Peterson 41 run (kick failed)
SE--Lawrence 73 kickoff return (Reardon pass)
MER--Paul 38 pass from Peterson (kick failed)
MER--Sones 3 run (kick failed)
MER--Nunez 36 run (conversion failed)
MER--Paul 19 run (Escobar deLeon kick)
SE--Reardon 58 run (conversion failed)
SE--Nunez fumble recovery (kick failed)
MER--Barton 1 run (kick failed)
MER--Divis interception return (conversion failed)
FILLMORE CENTRAL 32, FAIRBURY 14
GENEVA--Jake Stoner rushed for 124 yards and totaled five touchdowns to lead Fillmore Central.
Fairbury 0 6 8 0 -- 14
Fillmore Central 6 14 6 6 -- 32
FC--Stone 83 kick return (conversion failed)
FC--Stoner 18 run (Stoner pass)
FC--Stoner 29 INT return (kick failed)
FAI--Novotny 8 pass from Grizzle (kick failed)
FC--Stoner 7 run (kick failed)
FAI--Kroll 57 pass from Grizzle (Grizzle run)
FC--Stoner 14 run (NA)
DILLER-ODELL 64, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 12
ODELL--Zach Warren rushes for 67 yards and a touchdown with 51 receiving yards and two more scores for the Griffins.
Omaha Christian 0 6 0 6 -- 12
Diller-Odell 42 16 0 6 -- 64
DO--Faxon 35 run (Meyer run)
DO--Faxon 7 pass from Ebeling (Meyer pass)
DO--Safety
DO--Lyons 1 run (Meyer run)
DO--Warren 5 pass from Lyons (Engelman run)
DO--Warren 1 run (Warren run)
DO--Engelman 5 run (Warren run)
OC--Olson 53 run (run failed)
DO--Warren 32 pass from Arnold (Warren run)
DO--Rosebaugh 6 run (run failed)
OC--Doherty 54 run (run failed)
THAYER CENTRAL 56, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 22
HEBRON--Logan Wiedel threw for 285 yards and five touchdowns, and Andrew Heinrichs caught six balls for 110 yards and three scores to lead Thayer Central.
Johnson Co. Central 0 8 6 8 -- 22
Thayer Central 0 22 20 14 -- 56
TC--G. Wiedel 33 pass from L. Wiedel (conversion failed)
TC--Heinrichs 48 pass from L. Wiedel (Hissong pass)
JCC--Schuster 12 pass from Haughton (Haughton run)
TC--Heinrichs 10 pass from L. Wiedel (Hissong pass)
JCC--Haughton 31 run (conversion failed)
TC--Mariska 2 run (conversion failed)
TC--G. Wiedel 33 pass from L. Wiedel (Fischer run)
TC--Mariska 2 run (conversion railed)
TC--Heinrichs 30 pass from L. Wiedel (conversion failed)
JCC--Berkebile 1 run (Haughton run)
TC--Sinn 5 run (Tietken run)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!