Freeman runs away from Southern

ADAMS -- On a beautiful Fall evening at Falcon Field in Adams, The Freeman Falcons hosted the Wymore Southern Raiders.

A solid crowd filled Falcon stadium and the Adams VFW presented the colors with the Freeman High School band playing the National Anthem to begin a Friday night of 8-man football. The evening would be the last regular season home game. The Falcons celebrated with Parent’s Night for both the football team and cross country teams.

The Freeman Falcons dressed in their home navy blue uniforms hosted the Wymore Southern Raiders in their road white jerseys. The Raiders received the ball to start the game but were unable move the ball and then punted to the Falcons.

Behind the leadership of senior quarterback Carter Ruse, the Falcons drove the ball down the field with Ruse then connecting with Carter Niles for the touchdown pass. The Falcons converted the two-point conversion to go up 8-0 at the 4:19 mark in the first quarter. The teams traded possessions, but the first quarter ended with Freeman leading 8-0.

The second quarter was a struggle for the Raiders as the Falcons began to dominate the game. The quarter began with the Falcons facing a third and three yards for the first. Ruse burst through the line to set up a first and 10 at the raider’s 30-yard line. The Falcons continued to move towards the end zone and then Ruse hit Carter Niles for on a pass for a touchdown. The two combined again on the two-point conversion and the Falcons took a 16-0 with 9:45 left in the quarter.

The Falcons defense stiffened forcing a Raider punt by Evan Saathoff. The Falcons blew up the punt, tackling Saathoff and setting the Falcon’s up at the Raider 14-yard line. True Jurgens burst up the middle for a first down and on the following play Brandon Jurgens hit the left side of the line and crossed the goal line for the score. Evan Ault kicked the extra point and the Falcons went up 23-0 at the 7:08 mark in the quarter.

The Raider’s offense continued to struggle but was able to gain a first down. On the next series, the Falcons forced a punt. Ruse then hit Niles on a screen pass who broke several tackles before bursting free for another Falcon’s touchdown. Ault was good on the PAT and the Falcons took a 30-0 lead into halftime.

The Falcon’s received the second half kickoff and wasted no time. Ruse quickly connected with his receivers to move down the field. He then hit Brandon Jurgens in the end zone for the score. The extra-point was good, and the Falcons took a 37-0 lead and the score held for the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Falcon’s began freely substituting younger players and Hudson Vetrovsky took over at quarterback. Calling his own number on several runs, he quickly moved the Falcons down the field and was able to take the ball into the endzone for the game’s final score at the 8:42 mark. The score held up and the Falcons were able to move to a 4-2 heading into the critical last two weeks of the season.

Following the loss Southern Coach Kane Hoostra said that his team had chances early in the game.

“We had some stops early on, but we made mistakes or had penalties that kept their drives going," Hookstra said. "We were kind of our own worst enemy. Hats off the Freeman, they are a talented team.”

Freeman coach Travis Andreasen said that he was pleased with is team's performance.

“We cleaned up our mistakes that was the biggest thing," Andreasen said. "No glaring major mistakes. We really have playoff games starting this week if we hope to get into district play.”

The Falcons will travel to Thayer-Central next week and the Raiders will host Palmyra at Arbor State Park State Park next Friday evening.

Other Sunland scores

Central City 66, Fairbury 25

Falls City SH 72, HTRS 22

Lourdes CC 44, Diller-Odell 12

Meridian 56, Lewiston 52

Palmyra 60, JCC 22

Parkview Christian 43, Pawnee City 16

Sterling 24, Dorchester 18

Wilber-Clatonia 31, Tri County 6

Hanover 48, Doniphan West 0

Rock Creek 56, Marysville 21

