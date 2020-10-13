Norris' James Carnie picks the Huskers

All of those offers may have come sooner if not for the odd summer, during which nobody was able to play seven-on-seven football or get out and make the camp circuit. Carnie, though, stayed the course, showed good athleticism at a showcase event at the Warren Academy in Omaha in late July, and then stacked several weeks of quality film onto his résumé early in Norris’ season.

“That’s the thing, being able to see James throughout the summer and that transformation that he’s made, you just knew he was going to have quite the opportunity this fall,” Norris head football coach Ty Twarling told the Journal Star. “Just his physicality and even increasing his speed the way he did, that was probably the thing I was most impressed with. Being able to add that much weight but yet keep that speed, that to me was the X-factor. That’s what’s going to get him what he wants.”

Now it has.

Carnie had been in touch with the NU coaching staff for months. He’s built a strong relationship with tight ends coach Sean Beckton, Frost, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud and director of player development Sean Dillon. Clearly, the staff liked what it saw from Carnie as Norris has got off to a 5-1 start.

Among them, according to Twarling: He’s playing with an increased physicality as a senior.