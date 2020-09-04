Orangemen blow out Lexington in home opener

Beatrice defense forced another three and out and the Orangemen took over at their own 46 yard line. Two runs by Brody Nelson and two runs by Deegan Nelson set up a five yard touchdown run by Crandall, extending the Orangemen lead to 40-0.

Beatrice scored one more touchdown in the second quarter when Burroughs found Tucker Timmerman for a 36 yard touchdown pass, making it 47-0. Rodriguez capped the first half scoring with a 25-yard field goal, making it 50-0 at the half.

Beatrice tacked on one more touchdown in the second half when Deegan Nelson scored on a two yard touchdown run, making the final score 57-0

Ekart said he was happy the defense was able to maintain the shutout.

“We told them if they played like we know they are capable of, that we could have a special defense,” Ekart said. “Last week we didn’t show it, but this week we drove the message home and told the kids to do their job and this was the result. So we think we have a pretty special group.”

With a running clock, the Orangemen was also able to get a lot of second and third string players some varsity playing time.