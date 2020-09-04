Orangemen blow out Lexington in home opener

Beatrice jumped on Lexington early and never relented in a blowout win against Lexington Friday night in their home opener.
Coming off a loss at Ralston last Friday, Beatrice looked to be on a mission against Lexington. The game was never in doubt as Beatrice defeated the Minutemen 57-0 at the House of Orange.
It didn't take long for Beatrice to set the tone when Brody Nelson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown after a reverse hand off from Elliot Jurgens, giving Beatrice an early 6-0 lead.
Beatrice coach Todd Ekart said they knew their kick return game could be special this year.
“WE know if Brody is back there, or Elliot Jurgens or Jace Pethoud – whoever we got back there we know we can do a great job on returns,” Ekart said. “Starting the game like that is important and we just kept that momentum. Last week, we kind of had a big play and then kind of let up and gave them a big play. Today, we didn’t let up and just kind of poured it on.”
Lexington's first possession didn't go as smooth. On just their second play, Diego Rodriguez was able to intercept a pass, giving the Orangemen the ball back at their own 47 yard line.
A 15 yard pass from Austin Burroughs to Elliot Jurgens followed by six straight run plays led to another Beatrice touchdown. Burroughs capped the drive with a six yard touchdown run, extending Beatrice's lead to 12-0.
Lexington quickly went three and out on their next drive and after a punt, Beatrice took over at their own 28 yard line.
Three straight runs by Deegan Nelson followed by a 26 yard pass from Burroughs to Rodriguez and a personal foul penalty on Lexington set Beatrice up deep in Lexington territory.
Brody Nelson then ran the ball four straight times -- the fourth of which ended up in a touchdown from three yards out, extending the lead to 19-0.
“Brody just runs through tackles,” Ekart said. “There was one time Lexington had a defender who thought he had a pretty good shot on Brody, but Brody just ran him over and kept going. It was pretty good.”
On the second play of Lexington's next drive, Brock Ostdiek broke through the line to force a fumble and Jace Starkey recovered it, giving Beatrice the ball back at the Lexington 31 yard line.
Two runs by Brody Nelson of 19 yards and 11 yards set up a three yard touchdown run by Bennett Crandall, extending the lead to 26-0.
Diego Rodriguez came up with another interception off a deflection on Lexington's next drive, giving Beatrice the ball back at the Lexington 33 yard line.
After two runs by Brody Nelson, Crandall found Kaden Glynn for a 14 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 33-0 after just one quarter.
Beatrice defense forced another three and out and the Orangemen took over at their own 46 yard line. Two runs by Brody Nelson and two runs by Deegan Nelson set up a five yard touchdown run by Crandall, extending the Orangemen lead to 40-0.
Beatrice scored one more touchdown in the second quarter when Burroughs found Tucker Timmerman for a 36 yard touchdown pass, making it 47-0. Rodriguez capped the first half scoring with a 25-yard field goal, making it 50-0 at the half.
Beatrice tacked on one more touchdown in the second half when Deegan Nelson scored on a two yard touchdown run, making the final score 57-0
Ekart said he was happy the defense was able to maintain the shutout.
“We told them if they played like we know they are capable of, that we could have a special defense,” Ekart said. “Last week we didn’t show it, but this week we drove the message home and told the kids to do their job and this was the result. So we think we have a pretty special group.”
With a running clock, the Orangemen was also able to get a lot of second and third string players some varsity playing time.
“It’s always nice to get those guys in – especially when we’re winning,” Ekart said. “It stinks when you’re losing, but when you can get them in and they were able to hold the shutout – it’s great. and It was just an all around great game.”
The Orangemen will be in action again next Friday when they travel to Blair.
Other Sunland scores
Freeman 52, Conestoga 14
Superior 20, Fairbury 0
Wilber-Clatonia 13, Sutton 12
Southern 44, JCC 22
Diller-Odell 36, HTRS 18
Red Cloud 39, Lewiston 20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!