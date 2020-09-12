Orangemen can't slow down Blair offense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLAIR -- The Beatrice football team had trouble slowing down the Blair offense Friday night.

The Bears vaulted out to a big lead in the first half and were then able to coast in the second half on their way to the 48-20 win over the Orangemen at Blair High School.

The Orangemen offense helped out as well, turning the ball over six times and giving the Bears short fields and easy touchdowns in the first half.

Blair got good field position to start the game at the Beatrice 49 yard line and they were able to immediately put together a 13 play scoring drive consisting of nine run plays and three pass plays. Blair's Levai Opetaia capped the drive with a two yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 early.

Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens electrified the Beatrice crowd when he returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but the excitement was short lived as it was called back due to an illegal block.

Beatrice's offense went three and out and Blair got the ball back at the Beatrice 48 yard line. A nine yard run, a 22 yard pass and a 14-yard touchdown run by Dex Larsen extended Blair's lead to 13-0.