Beatrice couldn’t get any offense going against Class B No. 4 ranked Waverly.

The Orangemen fell to the Viking 42-0 Friday night at Waverly High School.

Waverly got the ball to start the game at their own 20 yard line. They quickly picked up two first downs before connecting for a 50-yard touchdown pass to Owen Stoddard, making it 7-0 early.

Beatrice started their first drive at their own 27 yard line. They picked up a first down after two short passes from Crew Meints to Luke Hamilton and then a three yard run by Meints.

The Orangemen got one more first down on a pass interference penalty against Waverly, but the drive stalled there and they were forced to punt.

Waverly started their next drive at their own 18. A 17-yard pass, a 31 yard run and several other short runs set up an eventual 1-yard touchdown run by Evan Kastens, extending the Viking lead to 14-0.

Beatrice went three-and-out on their next drive and Waverly got the ball back near midfield. It took just six plays for the Vikings to score on a 12-yard touchdown run by Kastens, extending the lead to 21-0.

Beatrice got one first down on their next drive on a 15 yard run by John Riesen, but were stopped on the next three plays, forcing another punt.

On Waverly’s next drive, the Orangemen defense would hold on a fourth and one, turning the ball over on downs and giving Beatrice the ball at their own 35 yard line.

The Orangemen offense went nowhere, though, and were forced to punt it back.

Waverly scored one more time on a seven yard touchdown run, making it 28-0 at the half.

Beatrice got the ball to start the third quarter and looked to have a good drive going when a pass from Meints to Henning was taken all the way inside the Waverly 10 yard line. The play was called back, though, due to an illegal player on the field.

Beatrice was eventually forced to punt and Waverly would put together another scoring drive, capped by a 22- yard touchdown run by Kastens, making it 35-0 late in the third quarter.

The Vikings scored one more time at the beginning of the fourth quarter, making it 42-0 and implementing the running clock. Neither team would score the rest of the way, making the final score 42-0.

Beatrice falls to 0-3 on the season and will return to action next Friday night when they host Class B No. 3 Omaha Skutt at the House of Orange.

Waverly improves to 3-0 on the season.