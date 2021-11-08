Pawnee City, Hanover seasons end

The Pawnee City football season came to an end on Friday night with a 38-18 loss to Wallace in the six-man state playoffs.

Wallace led 8-6 after the first quarter rand 24-18 at half time. Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Wallace outscored the Indians 14-0 in the fourth quarter to get the 38-18 win.

Andy Maloley ran the ball 27 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns and had three receptions for 35 yards. he also had a team leading 15 tackles on defense.

Kyle Gyhra had seven carries for 42 yards. Bryce Gyhra had two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Simon Osborne was 9 of 17 passing for 97 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, Clayton Shook had a fumble recovery.

Pawnee City's season comes to an end after posting a 6-4 record.

Hanover's season also came to an end in the Kansas eight-man state playoffs.

The Wildcats fell to Axtell, Kan. 52-26 on Friday night, ending their chances at a second consecutive eight-man DII State Championship. They also won state championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Hanover finishes the season with a 6-4 record.

A time has also been set for Wilber-Clatonia's Class C2 State semifinal game on Friday night. The Wolverines will play top-seeded Norfolk Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday in Norfolk.

The winner of that game will advance to the Class C2 State Championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Wilber-Clatonia, the No. 13 seed in Class C2, won their quarterfinal game over fifth-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia 32-13 Friday night in Wilber.The Wolverines held St. Cecilia just just 141 yards of total offense in the game -- 67 of which came on one play. They gave up just 36 yards in the second half.

Wilber-Clatonia opened the state playoffs with a 27-26 win over fourth-seeded Yutan, a team that had beat the Wolverines earlier in the season.

The other class C2 State semifinal game will pit third-seeded Ord vs. second-seeded Archbishop Bergan.

Ord reached the semifinals by defeating sixth-seeded Lincoln Lutheran 47-7. Archbishop Bergan advanced by defeating seventh-seeded Aquinas Catholic 38-7.

