South wins 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl

Bayless said it took some time to adjust to the speed of the game.

"I felt like I was a little rusty early in the week at practice," Bayless said. "It took some time to adjust to that, but I'm happy with how I played today."

Shrine Bowl players usually have time to interact with kids from Shriners Hospitals during the week leading up to the game. That experience was canceled this year, but Bayless said there were still many memorable experiences fro the week.

"Bonding with the other players was probably the highlight of my week," Bayless said. "I made a lot of new friends and they will probably be lifetime friends. But the biggest reason I decided to play in this game is because of that cause. It's helping out the kids and there's no better feeling than that."

Wymore Southern's Braden Klover also played for the South as a linebacker. He is also planning to play football at the University of Nebraska.

"It felt great to be back out on the field, but it's a little different of a game than eight-man football," Klover said. "I felt like I played OK, but I probably could have broke down a few times and made some more tackles."

Klover said the overall experience of the Shrine Bowl is something he'll never forget.