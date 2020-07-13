South wins 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY -- After months of fear and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 virus, Nebraska high school football players finally got a sense of normalcy on Saturday -- at least for one afternoon.
The annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl, which is usually played in early June, was held Saturday at Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney. It was the first organized football game played in the United State since prior to the virus outbreak.
It wasn't a normal Shrine Bowl in that the number of fans was limited to family and coaches. It's estimated that 2,475 fans were in attendance. There was also no band and no cheerleaders at this year's game.
The South team came away with a 30-6 win and there were five players from the South team representing the Sunland area, one of which was Beatrice offensive lineman Bladen Bayless, who plans to walk on at Nebraska.
Bayless said all 90 players on Saturday had one thing in common -- they were all glad to be back on the football field.
"After this whole pandemic thing, it was really fun to be able to throw a helmet on and get back on the field," Bayless said after the game. "And to be able to come away with a win makes it even better."
The first touchdown scoring drive of the game came when Bayless' unit was on the field. He played on the left side of the offensive line, protecting his quarterback's blind side.
Bayless said it took some time to adjust to the speed of the game.
"I felt like I was a little rusty early in the week at practice," Bayless said. "It took some time to adjust to that, but I'm happy with how I played today."
Shrine Bowl players usually have time to interact with kids from Shriners Hospitals during the week leading up to the game. That experience was canceled this year, but Bayless said there were still many memorable experiences fro the week.
"Bonding with the other players was probably the highlight of my week," Bayless said. "I made a lot of new friends and they will probably be lifetime friends. But the biggest reason I decided to play in this game is because of that cause. It's helping out the kids and there's no better feeling than that."
Wymore Southern's Braden Klover also played for the South as a linebacker. He is also planning to play football at the University of Nebraska.
"It felt great to be back out on the field, but it's a little different of a game than eight-man football," Klover said. "I felt like I played OK, but I probably could have broke down a few times and made some more tackles."
Klover said the overall experience of the Shrine Bowl is something he'll never forget.
"I made a lot of new friends who I will now know for the rest of my life," Klover said. "Throughout the week, they told us this was more than a football game. It's for the kids and I'm just glad we could all come together to do this for the kids in the Shriners Hospital."
Fairbury's Seth Firmanik was a late addition to the South roster, but he was able to make several tackles at his linebacker position.
"The speed was incredible," Firmanik said. "I got flamed one time, but it was fun to see all that talent on one field. Practice was tough and there are good players everywhere, but it made everyone better."
Firmanik was grateful that he got the opportunity to be added to the roster late after several players declined to play.
"This was an awesome experience and I made friends with the whole team," Firmanik said. "These are memories I will cherish and just being able to play another football game was awesome. In the current times we're living in, you never know what tomorrow holds, so being able to play again was an amazing feeling."
The South team also had two players from Norris, Aiden Oerter at quarterback and Ethan Schmidt at wide receiver. Oerter threw for 126 yards and was part of the longest play of the game, a 66-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Palmer of Columbus Scotus.
The North scored the first touchdown of the game, but the South would score the next 30 on their way to the 30-6 win. Omaha South's Alan Mendoza was named offensive most valuable player after making three field goals -- one of which was from 51 yards.
