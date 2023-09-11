Arbor State Park in Wymore was the setting on a perfect early Fall evening eight-man football game between the Southern Raiders (1-1) and the HTRS Titans (2-0).

The enthusiastic crowd enjoyed moderate temperatures and a calm wind. The action on the field was anything but calm.

Southern received the opening kickoff and junior Quarterback Cooper Warford, on first down, handed the ball off to Cysn Singleton who scampered for a 20-yard gain. Southern continued to move down the field and was aided by face mask penalty setting up the Raiders on the titans 15-yard line.

A few plays later, on a third and goal, Warford called his own number and scampered in for the score. Carson Goes plunged through the line to convert the PAT, putting the Raiders up 8-0.

“That opening drive really set the tone for the rest of the game," said Southern head coach Shane Saathoff. "We told the kids we really needed to get off to a good quick start and they came through."

The Titans began their first drive on their own 23-yard line. Starting freshman quarterback Darius Bohling was stuffed on his first play from scrimmage by Goes. On second down, JJ McQueen rumbled 13 yards for a first down.

Following a sack by Raider Cale Ames, the Titans faced a third and 13. Bohling dropped back to pass and the ball bounced off one player and landed in the hands of McQueen, setting up the Titans at the Raider 13-yard line. Faced with a fourth down, fullback Alex Koziol was able to escape tacklers in what appeared a broken play for a touchdown. The PAT failed and the Raiders held an 8-6 lead.

Lyndon Salts then electrified the crowd as he exploded down the left sideline for a 60-yard return for a touchdown. The PAT was good and the Raiders took a 16-6 lead.

On the kickoff, McQueen broke several tackles to set up the Titans on their own 35-yard line. On third and six, the Titans tried a reverse, but it was snuffed out by the Raider defense. On fourth down, the Titans were set up in punt formation but attempted a fake punt. The Raiders were not fooled and took over on downs.

Taking over at midfield, the Raider offense struggled but converted a fourth down to end the first quarter with a 16-6 lead. After an incomplete pass on first down, Warford took off on second down for a 27-yard run for a touchdown. The PAT was good and at the 11:47 mark in the second quarter, the Raiders had a 24-6 lead.

After a kickoff out of bounds, the Titans were set up at the Raider 39-yard line. On first down, Bohling fumbled the ball and the Raiders recovered. On second down, Warford took off on a 21-yard run which ended with a bone-jarring chest to chest collision with a Titan defender. Warford led the Raiders into the red zone and capped off the drive with a perfect spiral to Tony Pruneda for the score. The PAT was good, and the Raiders took a 32-6 lead.

The Titans offense still displayed plenty of fight as they drove down the field that resulted in Bohling crashing into the end zone for the touchdown. The PAT failed and the score was 32-12.

On the following drive, the Raiders displayed a mix of run and pass to move down the field. On first down, at the Titan 20-yard line, Worford dropped back to pass and threw a bullet to Goes at the goal line but Goes wasn’t able to make the catch. Warford was then able to hit Pruneda for a touchdown and the PAT was good as the Raiders expanded their lead to 38-12 going into the half time.

If the first half didn’t excite the crowd the start of the second half certainly did. The Raiders kicked off and Bohling picked up the squib kick and bolted to the end zone. The PAT failed, but the Titans closed the score to 38-18.

The Titans kicked off to the goal line, but the return set the Raiders up on the 27-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, on a quarterback keeper, Warford scampered down the right sideline for a 53-yard touchdown. The PAT failed and the Raiders took a 44-18 lead. It was 16 seconds into the second half and both teams scored touchdowns.

After an exchange of turnovers and offensive struggles, the Raiders then took to the run game to work the clock. A methodical march down the field was capped by a Warford keeper for a touchdown. The PAT was no good and with 2:29 left in the third quarter, the Raiders had a 50-18.

The Raiders continued to dominate as they again marched down the field. Salts broke loose on a run to set up a first and goal. Warford then took a keeper in for the score. The PAT was good, and the Raiders took a 58-18 lead. The Titans were quick to respond as McQueen hit Bohling for a touchdown and the PAT was good and the score was 58-26 with 5:19 left in the game.

The Raiders then began heavy substitutions, but a tired Titan defense couldn’t hold off the Raiders' heavy dose of runs and surrender a touchdown run by Paxx Adams as the game ended with a 64-26 score.

“I am proud of the boys," Saathoff said. "They practiced hard all week. Our defense has played well so far and tonight the offense stepped up. We challenged the kids to play good ball for four quarters and tonight they did."

The Raiders will move on to two road games at Johnson County Central on Sept. 15 and at Thayer Central on Sept. 22 before returning to Abor State Park for Homecoming on September 29th when they host Freeman.

HTRS will host Johnson-Brock this Friday night before hosting Diller-Odell on Sept. 22.

Sunland football scores Norris 62, Lexington 0 Schuyler 16, Fairbury 7 Wilber-Clatonia 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 40 Tri County 27, Wood River 6 Freeman 38, Conestoga 35 Deshler 62, Diller-Odell 14 Lourdes CC 44, JCC 28 Hampton 35, Sterling 34 Harvard 42, Meridian 34 Lewiston 81, St. Edward 41