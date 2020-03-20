You are the owner of this article.
The Next Level: Bayless walking on at NU
The Next Level: Bayless walking on at NU

Blayden Bayless signing

Beatrice's Blayden Bayless recently decided to walk on to play football at the University of Nebraska. He is joined by his mother Linda (left), his brother Blaine Bayless and nephew Rhett (right), Beatrice assistant coach Chuck Humphrey (back left) and Beatrice head coach Todd Ekart (back right)

Beatrice senior Blayden Bayless has decided to walk on for the Nebraska football team. Bayless played on the offensive and defensive line for Beatrice. On defense, Bayless played in eight games and had 29 total tackles. He averaged 3.6 tackles per game and had five total tackles for loss. He also played on an offensive line that paved the way for 2,042 total rushing yards -- averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 226.9 yards per game.

Parents: Linda Bayless and the late Shawn Bayless

Major: Physical Education

Why you chose Nebraska: "The opportunity presented itself and I couldn't pass it up. I will be playing for a great coach and a great program. I was thrilled when they gave be an opportunity to walk on for their team."

Football honors: 3 year letter winner; All-state honorable mention; RCC Academic All-Conference; Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State

Other honors: 2 year letter winner in basketball; RCC All-Conference Academic team; Lincoln Journal Star Academic team

Advice: "Enjoy your four years playing high school sports because it flies by. Practice like you play."

