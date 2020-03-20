The Next Level: Bayless walking on at NU

Beatrice senior Blayden Bayless has decided to walk on for the Nebraska football team. Bayless played on the offensive and defensive line for Beatrice. On defense, Bayless played in eight games and had 29 total tackles. He averaged 3.6 tackles per game and had five total tackles for loss. He also played on an offensive line that paved the way for 2,042 total rushing yards -- averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 226.9 yards per game.
Parents: Linda Bayless and the late Shawn Bayless
Major: Physical Education
Why you chose Nebraska: "The opportunity presented itself and I couldn't pass it up. I will be playing for a great coach and a great program. I was thrilled when they gave be an opportunity to walk on for their team."
Football honors: 3 year letter winner; All-state honorable mention; RCC Academic All-Conference; Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State
Other honors: 2 year letter winner in basketball; RCC All-Conference Academic team; Lincoln Journal Star Academic team
Advice: "Enjoy your four years playing high school sports because it flies by. Practice like you play."