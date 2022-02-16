The Next Level: Jones chooses Western CC

Beatrice senior Caleb Jones has decided to continue his football career at Western Community College next year. Jones anchored both the offensive and defensive lines for the Orangemen during his senior season. On defense, he had 51 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He also had a team-leading four sacks. On offense, he helped pave the way for Beatrice backs to rush for 2,173 yards and 5.7 yards per carry.

Parents: Chris and Kelly Jones

College choice: Western Community College

Sport: Football

Major: Undecided, but possibly sports marketing.

Why did you choose Western Community College: I choose IWCC because it gives me a chance to get to the next level and will have me competing against the best talent in the nation

Honors and accomplishments in football: I was 2nd team super-state, 1st team all-state, 1st team all-district, and first team all-conference

Other honors – academic or other sports: I have been on honor roll numerous times.

Advice to BHS underclassmen: Make very moment count because once it comes to an end, you’ll be wishing that you had another chance to play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.