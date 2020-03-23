You are the owner of this article.
The Next Level: Mahoney chooses Doane
AJ Mahoney signing

Andrew Mahoney signs his letter of intent to run track and play football at Doane University. He is joined by his mother Missy Mahoney (left) and father Jim Mahoney (right) as well as his sister Morgan Mahoney (back/left) and Doane Track Coach Ed Fye (back/right).

Beatrice senior AJ Mahoney has decided to continue both his football and track careers at Doane University. Mahoney missed the end of his junior track season as well as his senior football season due to injury. As a sophomore, he finished fifth at state in Class B in the 400-meter dash, fifth in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash.

In his junior football season, Mahoney rushed for 342 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry. He also had 325 yards receiving and two touchdowns, averaging 13 yards per reception. He also had 511 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore, averaging 12.5 yards per reception. 

Parents: Jim and Missy Mahoney

Major: Education

Why you chose Doane: "I chose Doane because they welcomed me with open arms and treated me like family."

Football honors: 4 year letter winner;  2x All-State honorable mention; 2x All-Conference

Track honors: 4 year letter winner; 4x100 meter school record; 2018 team champs

Other honors: Basketball 2x All-State honorable mention; 2018 Cabela's Player of the Tournament; 2x All-Conference;

Advice: "It may not always seem easy, but in the long run, it will be worth it."

