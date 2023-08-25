Ben Holsing returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown Thursday night and Tri County never looked back in a season opening win over Fairbury.

The Trojans won 48-0 at Fairbury High School in a game that didn't start until 8 p.m. to avoid the extreme heat.

Tri County head coach Brett Scheiding said he's really proud of how his team grinded through the tough conditions.

"We had a lot of guys contribute throughout the game," Scheiding said. "I thought our defense played well, controlling the line of scrimmage most of the night and producing a lot of momentum by forcing turnovers and a few key stops on fourth downs. It's really hard to know where you really are when playing against yourselves all fall camp, so it was good to see the production on the field. "

Holsing went the length of the field nearly untouched on the opening kickoff to give Tri County the early 7-0 lead.

"It's always good to start the season with an opening kickoff return for a touchdown," Scheiding said.

Fairbury would try to answer, but would only gain one first down on their opening drive before eventually turning the ball over on downs. The Trojans gave it right back, though, when Fairbury's Jamison Runge would get an interception, giving Fairbury that ball at the Trojan 32 yard line.

Tri County got the ball back when Cole Spahr came away with an interception, giving the Trojans the ball back at their own 37.

The Trojans put together a lengthy scoring drive that was capped by Dusty Kapke's 1-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 14-0.

Fairbury went three and out on their next drive, but Tri County was also forced to punt on the ensuring drive. On that punt, though, the Jeffs fumbled and Tri County's John Wehrman recovered at the Fairbury 28 yard line.

Four plays later, Cael Washburn was able to break loose for a 17-yard touchdown run, making it 21-0 midway through the second quarter.

After an interception by Dusty Kapke, Tri County's Pierce Damrow would be on the receiving end of a 22 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 28-0, which would be the half time score.

Tri County continued adding to the lead in the third quarter. Cael Washburn scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown to make it 35-0.

A 41-yard touchdown pass from Wehrman to Cole Spahr made it 42-0.

Spahr capped the scoring with a 103-yard interception return, making it 48-0 which would be the final score.

Scheiding said he felt like offensively, they did a good job of spreading the ball around and using multiple weapons.

"We ran the ball fairly effectively with a few big runs as the night went on," Scheidng said. "We also were able to get the ball in space and be patient to continue to move the sticks. I will say that it's week one and we can clean a lot of things up, be crisper on getting the ball out, and maintain blocks to make that even more productive."

Scheiding was pleased with how Washburn ran tough and did a nice job providing running lanes for the other backs. He also felt like Kapke and Wehrman ran the offense efficiently in their two-quarterback system.

Damrow and Spahr also made things happen offensively on the outside and Ibrahim Castillo and Cooper Stokebrand provide defensive pressure all night.

Scheiding said it was a crazy week with a lot of early morning practices due to the heat.

"I was really proud of our guys for working through that adversity," Scheiding said. "I was also really happy with the guys rotating in to give us some depth. It was definitely a night where we needed that and it was great to see the confidence grow with all of our guys."

Tri County is now 1-0 on the season and will host Yutan on Friday.

"We have plenty of work to do and more challenges are definitely ahead of us when looking at our schedule," Scheiding said. "But this was a great way to get things started. I think we learned a lot, gained some confidence and picked up a W in the process."

Fairbury is 0-1 on the season and will travel to Falls City on Friday.