Trojans kick off season with a win

After a deep playoff run last year, the Tri County Trojans got its 2020 season off to a good start Friday night.
The Trojans hosted Johnson County Central and defeated the Thunderbirds 44-0.
Tri County's first touchdown of the game came with 2:31 left in the first quarter when Jack Holsing scored on a 10-yard run. The point after was missed, keeping the score at 6-0.
The Trojans then went on to have a big second quarter. With 10:25 left in the second quarter, Jack Holsing found the end zone again from 23 yards out. Cole Siems then found Grant Lewandowski for the two point conversion, making it 14-0.
With 2:44 left in the second quarter, Cole Siems would score on a 68 yard touchdown run. He also scored the two pointer making it 22-0.
Tri County scored one more touchdown in the first half. With 1:39 left, Siems found Grant Lewandowski for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Siems then found Brandon Beeson for the two pointer, extending the Tri County lead to 30-0.
Tri County scored 14 more points in the third quarter to extend their lead to 44-0, which would be the final score.
Holsing had 13 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns while Siems ran it four times for 75 yards and one touchdown. Siems also was 4 of 6 passing for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Colton Bales also had a rushing touchdown.
Lewandowski had three receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns while Caden Reedy had two receptions for 18 yards. Defensively, Brandon Beeson had 12 total tackles. while Christopher Janssen had nine tackles.
JCC's Hunter Haughton was 8 of 16 passing for 127 yards. Uriel Cabrales had one reception for 46 yards, Cam Schuster had one reception for 36 yards and Trey Holthus had three receptions for 20 yards. Haughton also led the defense with 12 tackles.
Tri County improves to 1-0 and will travel to Weeping Water on Friday. JCC falls to 0-1 on the season and will be in action again on Friday when they host Southern.
Norris knocks off Elkhorn
OMAHA — For all the size and length the Norris Titans can put on the football field, it was one of the smallest players on the team who provided the spark Friday night.
Kale Consbruck returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to start a blitz of 28 points in a little more than 9 minutes of game time, and the No. 3-ranked Titans knocked off No. 5 Elkhorn 28-18 at Elkhorn High School.
With four receiving threats standing 6-foot-5, including Miami (Ohio) commit James Carnie and Nebraska baseball commit C.J. Hood, Norris’s weapons are easily spotted.
“It’s huge. You can — not even in college to you have 6-foot-5, four of them,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said. “So that’s just, that’s a gift, and we’re going to use that gift.”
With Cooper Hausmann, a junior, making his first start at quarterback, Norris managed just 32 total yards and threw an interception on its first four possessions.
And when Elkhorn running back Aiden Young scored untouched from 22 yards out with 3:20 left in the first half, the Norris offense suddenly was in dire need of something good to happen.
Enter Consbruck, all 5 feet, 7 inches, and 130 pounds of him.
The junior took the ensuing kickoff and broke free down the Elkhorn sideline to jolt his team to life.
“It was a momentum shift,” Elkhorn coach Mark Wortman said. “We should be big enough and strong enough to be able to come back, no doubt. But that was a momentum-shifter.”
From that point, Norris was in control.
Elkhorn (0-1) went three-and-out on it next series, ending with a sack from 6-5 Norris senior Trey Deveaux.
The Titans then went 59 yards in just 47 seconds, with Hood capping the march with a 12-yard touchdown catch from Hausmann. All but one of the 59 yards came in the air, with Carnie making catches of 28 and 18 yards.
Suddenly Norris had the lead, and all the momentum.
“New quarterback, you’re not really going to expect to start fast. But we picked it up in the second quarter, third quarter,” Hood said. “I think the game really slowed down for (Hausmann). He was really sped up in the first quarter, and he really found out how to do it.”
After starting the game 1-for-6 with an interception, Hausmann completed seven of his final 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Elkhorn managed just 63 total yards in the second half. Hood added a 21-yard touchdown catch to extend the lead to 22-12, and Titans running back Ben Landgren bulldozed an Elkhorn defender to put Norris up 28-12 midway through the third quarter.
Other Sunland scores
DORCHESTER 58, MERIDIAN 26
DAYKIN--Collyn Brummett ran for 107 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries and caught two TD passes to lead the Longhorns.
Dorchester 24 14 14 8 -- 58
Meridian 12 7 0 7 -- 26
DOR--Brummett 6 run (Gonzalez kick)
MER--Paul 18 run (run failed)
DOR--Tachovsky 1 run (Gonzalez kick)
MER--Paul 16 pass from Peterson (run failed)
DOR--Brummett 8 run (Gonzalez kick)
DOR--Hansen 70 pass from Brummett (run failed)
MER--Paul 1 run (pass failed)
DOR--Brummett 38 run (Gonzalez kick)
DOR--Brummett 11 run (Gonzalez kick)
DOR--Brummett 18 pass from Hansen (Gonzalez kick)
MER--6 run (Nunez run)
MALCOLM 28, FAIRBURY 8
MALCOLM--Malcolm Stutzman scored on a 4-yard sneak and connected with Hayden Frank for another touchdown to lead the Clippers.
Fairbury 0 0 0 8 -- 8
Malcolm 2 6 6 14 -- 28
MAL--Safety
MAL--Saltzman 4 run (conversion failed)
MAL--Thomas 45 run (conversion failed)
MAL--Frank 4 pass from Saltzman (kick good)
MAL--Christensen 2 run (kick good)
FAI--Robertson 1 run (conversion good)
BDS 56, DILLER-ODELL 8
Diller-Odell 2 0 0 6 -- 8
BDS 28 22 0 6 -- 56
BDS--Schroeder 76 kickoff return (Grote pass from Quinones)
DO--Team safety
BDS--Quinones 65 run (Quinones run)
BDS--Quinones 12 run (Quinones run)
BDS--Quinnones 6 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Mick 3 run (Quinones pass)
BDS--Mick 2 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Quinones 33 run (Mick run)
BDS--Schroeder 36 run (conversion failed)
DO--Engelman 3 run (conversion failed)
WILBER-CLATONIA 28, HASTINGS SC 7
-Clatonia 0 22 0 6 -- 28
Hastings SC 7 0 0 0 -- 7
HSC--Clark 4 run (Kudlacek good)
WC--Wenz 15 pass from Rosentraeder (kicked failed)
WC--Broz 36 pass from Rosentraeder (2-point conversion)
WC--Combs 61 kickoff return (2-point conversion)
WC--Homolka 40 pass from Rosentraeder (kick failed)
TRI COUNTY 44, JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 0
JCC 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Tri County 6 24 14 0 -- 44
TC--Holsing 11 run (conversion failed)
TC--Holsing 23 run (Siems pass from Lewandowski)
TC--Siems 69 run (Siems run)
TC--Lewandowski 43 pass from Siems (Beeson run)
TC--Lewandowski 31 pass from Siems (Siems run)
TC--Bales 2 run (conversion failed)
