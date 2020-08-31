Trojans kick off season with a win

With Cooper Hausmann, a junior, making his first start at quarterback, Norris managed just 32 total yards and threw an interception on its first four possessions.

And when Elkhorn running back Aiden Young scored untouched from 22 yards out with 3:20 left in the first half, the Norris offense suddenly was in dire need of something good to happen.

Enter Consbruck, all 5 feet, 7 inches, and 130 pounds of him.

The junior took the ensuing kickoff and broke free down the Elkhorn sideline to jolt his team to life.

“It was a momentum shift,” Elkhorn coach Mark Wortman said. “We should be big enough and strong enough to be able to come back, no doubt. But that was a momentum-shifter.”

From that point, Norris was in control.

Elkhorn (0-1) went three-and-out on it next series, ending with a sack from 6-5 Norris senior Trey Deveaux.

The Titans then went 59 yards in just 47 seconds, with Hood capping the march with a 12-yard touchdown catch from Hausmann. All but one of the 59 yards came in the air, with Carnie making catches of 28 and 18 yards.

Suddenly Norris had the lead, and all the momentum.