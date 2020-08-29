Turnovers, big plays lead to Orangemen loss

Ralston fumbled twice on their next drive, but recovered both. They eventually punted and Beatrice got the ball back at their own six yard line.

The Orangemen offense would be able to put together a steady drive, though. A nine yard scoring drive was highlighted by a 31 yard run by Nelson and capped with a 22 yard touchdown pass from Burroughs to Elliot Jurgens. Beatrice’s two point attempt fell incomplete, keeping the score at 10-6.

Ralston responded with a 12 play scoring drive that covered 66 yards. They capped it with a two yard quarterback sneak to make it 17-6 at half time.

Beatrice opened the second half with the ball. Two runs by Nelson got the Orangemen to midfield and then Burroughs found Elliot Jurgens for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Nelson then ran in the two point conversion, making it 17-14.

Ralston fumbled on the very first play of their next drive and Beatrice recovered at the Ralston 37 yard line Nelson then had runs of 12 yards, six yards and 10 yards before eventually running it into the endzone from three yards out. The two pointer failed, but Beatrice had their first lead of the game at 20-17.