Turnovers, big plays lead to Orangemen loss

Beatrice’s football season got off to a rough start Friday night against Ralston.
Playing in front of minimal spectators due to the COVID-19 virus, the Orangemen fell to the Rams 38-27 at Ralston High School. Beatrice had four turnovers in the game and their defense allowed three scoring plays of more than 70 yards.
The Orangemen would have to play from behind early. Ralston received the ball first and got good field position at their own 45 yard line after a good kickoff return. It took just three plays for them to pound it into the end zone. A 35 yard pass, a six yard run and then a 14-yard touchdown run by Rashad Madden gave the Rams an early 7-0 lead.
Beatrice started their first drive a their own 23 yard line and after two runs by quarterback Austin Burroughs of four yards and 20 yards, Burroughs’s first pass attempt was tipped and then intercepted by Ralston.
Ralston took over at the Beatrice 45 yard line and then took it deep into Orangemen territory before settling for a 25 yard field goal, making it 10-0.
Beatrice started their second drive at their own 30 yard line, but a 23 yard run by Nelson and a 40 yard pass from Burroughs to Jace Pethoud had the Orangemen deep in Ram territory. But another tip led to another interception, giving the ball back to Ralston.
Ralston fumbled twice on their next drive, but recovered both. They eventually punted and Beatrice got the ball back at their own six yard line.
The Orangemen offense would be able to put together a steady drive, though. A nine yard scoring drive was highlighted by a 31 yard run by Nelson and capped with a 22 yard touchdown pass from Burroughs to Elliot Jurgens. Beatrice’s two point attempt fell incomplete, keeping the score at 10-6.
Ralston responded with a 12 play scoring drive that covered 66 yards. They capped it with a two yard quarterback sneak to make it 17-6 at half time.
Beatrice opened the second half with the ball. Two runs by Nelson got the Orangemen to midfield and then Burroughs found Elliot Jurgens for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Nelson then ran in the two point conversion, making it 17-14.
Ralston fumbled on the very first play of their next drive and Beatrice recovered at the Ralston 37 yard line Nelson then had runs of 12 yards, six yards and 10 yards before eventually running it into the endzone from three yards out. The two pointer failed, but Beatrice had their first lead of the game at 20-17.
Ralston got good field position on their next drive, but went nowhere. They were forced to punt and Beatrice drove it deep into Ram territory before fumbling it back to Ralston.
Ralston’s Madden then found a hole and ran it 72 yards for a touchdown, giving Ralston the lead back at 24-20.
Beatrice came right back with a scoring drive of their own. Starting at their own 39 yard line, it took the Orangemen just six plays to score. Burroughs found Jace Pethoud for a 29 yard touchdown pass to amek it 27-24. Kaden Glynn also had a key 14 yard reception on the drive.
Beatrice then recovered an onside kick, but their drive stalled when they threw an interception in the endzone on fourth down, giving Ralston the ball back at their own 20 yard line. On the very next play, the Rams found Jackson Corry for an 80 yard touchdown down the middle of the field, giving Ralston the lead back 31-27.
Beatrice would be unable to move the chains on their next drive and were forced to punt. Ralston’s Madden then broke free again for a 71 yard touchdown run, extending Ralston’s lead to 38-27.
Beatrice would turn the ball over on downs on their next drive and Ralston would then run the clock out, making the final score 38-27.
Beatrice falls to 0-1 on the season and they will be in action again Friday when they have their home opener against Lexington.
Other Sunland scores
Norris 28, Elkhorn 18
Wilber-Clatonia 28, Hastings SC 7
Tri County 44, JCC 0
