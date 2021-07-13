Former Norris Titan selected in MLB Draft

The Norris High School-to-Major League Baseball pipeline remains strong.

Two days after 2014 third-round pick and Norris graduate Jakson Reetz made his big-league debut, another former Titan is likely headed to the professional baseball ranks.

The Detroit Tigers selected Austin Schultz, a 2018 Norris graduate who played college baseball at Kentucky, with the 285th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. The 285th pick has a slot value of $148,900.

While at Norris, Schultz made the state tournament in all four seasons, was a first-team Super-State selection in 2017 and 2018 and was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017.

At Kentucky, he was the Wildcats’ leadoff batter for all 52 games of the 2021 season. Schultz hit over .300 as both a junior and senior at Kentucky, and he ranked among the top 50 players nationally in stolen bases this season with 22.

Nebraska baseball commit Drew Christo, the state’s 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year, was not selected in the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft.

