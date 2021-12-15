Freeman grad Busboom Kelly has Louisville on a magical run

A state championship run in basketball from 20 years ago brought them together, front and center on a court at Freeman High School on Saturday evening.

A volleyball match being played in Louisville, Kentucky, had them together in front of a television much earlier in the day.

Jayme Wood, Laura Francke, Amy Pfingsten, Stephanie Mencl and Allison Werger were not going to miss Dani Busboom Kelly, their former classmate and teammate from that state title team, possibly lead a Division I volleyball team to the NCAA Final Four.

They gathered at the Francke household. Even Ken Cook, their high school coach, stopped out at the house, and they watched every possible second before having to make their way to the high school to be recognized at halftime.

"We really got to the school with 7 seconds left (in the half), walked out there and then we basically left to go make sure we could watch the rest of the (Louisville) game," said Wood, who went by Jayme Schlake in high school.

"Walked onto the court, took some pictures, had our recognition and we hustled back to our house," Francke said.

The Cardinals, of course, defeated Georgia Tech in four sets to punch the program's first Final Four ticket. Leading the way was Cortland native Busboom Kelly, who walked into a Gatorade bucket bath from her team.

There was a lot of excitement on the Louisville court in that moment. There was a lot of excitement in Adams, too.

"We're obviously cheering for her and we have the excitement and the nerves," said Francke, whose maiden name is Kroese. "We want her to win. Personally knowing Dani gives us that additional emotion as you watch her team play and compete for this weekend."

The five from the 2002 Freeman team that were able to make it Saturday night at Freeman were even decked in Louisville gear. Some of it will make its way to Columbus, Ohio, the site of this year's Final Four.

Francke and her husband, Grant, will be there for Thursday's matches (they also traveled to Louisville for Busboom Kelly's first-round NCAA Tournament match). Busboom Kelly's Cardinals will play Wisconsin at 6 p.m. and Nebraska-Pittsburgh will follow.

If Louisville wins, it's possible some of the other Freeman grads book trips to Columbus to catch the national championship match.

"It would be really exciting if Louisville and Nebraska made the final," Francke said. "No question about it, we would be cheering for Louisville."

When Busboom Kelly graduated from college, she began selling insurance in Omaha, but coaching was her calling.

This is her fifth season leading the Cardinals. She played on a national championship team (2006) and was an assistant for Nebraska's John Cook for another national title (2015). Now she gets a chance to lead a team to a national crown.

Those in Adams have been enjoying the ride.

"Knowing her since kindergarten and playing sports with her in elementary and then playing sports with her in high school … just knowing her essentially my entire life, to us it's just Dani and she's always been a great athlete and extremely competitive," Francke said. "On one hand, it's not surprising that she's been so successful, but on the other hand, she's just our friend from high school and it's crazy that so many people know her and this season has been such a success for her."

Yes, Busboom Kelly is working on a big stage, but she still embraces her small-town roots. She stays in touch with her former high school teammates.

"We actually grew up across the section from each other," Wood said.

Wood's father, Lynn, is the head women's basketball coach at Southeast Community College-Beatrice, and Busboom Kelly's father, Gene, helps assist with the team.

It's been a magical season for the Cardinals, who swept Nebraska in Lincoln in September. Thursday evening will be another benchmark moment for Louisville, which is playing in its first Final Four, and it wasn't lost on Busboom Kelly what it meant to get a team to this point.

"When I took the job here, my goal was to obviously do things that haven't been done before," she told reporters following the win against Georgia Tech. "But, we've done a really great job as a staff of just focusing on one thing at a time and not getting ahead of ourselves, so it's still pretty surreal.

"Some of the players are like, ‘What's even happening this season,’ and I feel a little bit the same way. All the stars have aligned and it's just been really special."

Those in Cortland and Adams, including five women who played alongside Busboom Kelly on the volleyball and basketball courts in Falcon blue, are hoping for another special weekend for their friend.

There will be no basketball recognition ceremony to bring them to one place, but they'll all be watching.

"It's pretty surreal thinking of our high school friend having such an exciting season and being able to compete as a coach now in the Final Four," Francke said. "To us, it's just Dani."

