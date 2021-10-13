Freeman loses in slug fest to Guardian Angels

HASTINGS -- It was a wild opening round of the NSAA State Softball Tournament for the Freeman Lady Falcons.

A combined 30 runs were scored in a cool and windy opener against Guardian Angels Central Catholic Wednesday in Hastings. Unfortunately, for the Falcons, they were on the losing side of the slug fest, falling 19-11.

With the loss, Freeman falls to an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday against Hastings St. Cecelia.

The wind wreaked havoc for both defenses, but also aided home runs for both offenses.

Freeman jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Kloey Johnson led off with a single, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. She would score on Cassie Klein's RBI single to make it 1-0.

Guardian Angels would answer with seven runs in the bottom of the first. There were three doubles and a single, two walks and a hit batsman in the inning.

Freeman was down, but not out. Autumn Schoen led off the top of the second with a solo home run to make it 7-2.

Hayleigh Shubert got the rally started again with a walk. A single by Johnson and an RBI single by Cassie Klein made it 7-3. Dakota Haner's RBI single made it 7-4.

Freeman would then take the lead in the third inning. Kyla Davison singled, Schoen reached on an error and Shubert walked to load the bases. Johnson's RBI single made it 7-5.

Dakota Haner then reached on an error, which allowed two runs to score, tying the game 7-7. Madison Gee's RBI double gave the Falcons an 8-7 lead.

Guardian Angels got one run in the bottom of the third to tie it. They were then able to put another seven run inning together in the fourth to extend their lead back to 15-8. The inning was highlighted by two home runs by Guardian Angels.

Freeman tried to crawl back into it in the fifth. With one out, Johnson and Klein both singled and Dakota Haner's RBI single made it 15-10. Aspyn Haner later reached on an error, which allowed another run to score, making it 15-11.

But Freeman wouldn't be able to hold the Guardian Angels offense down, allowing them to score four runs, ending the game at 19-11.

Johnson led the way for Freeman with four singles, an RBI and four runs scored. Klein had three singles, two RBI's and a run scored. Dakota Haner had two singles, three RBI's and one run scored. Madison Gee had a double and an RBI, Schoen had a home run, an RBI and two runs scored and Kyla Davison had a single.

Paige Mahler pitched 3.1 innings, giving up 13 runs (seven earned) on 11 hits while striking out six and walking four. Dakota Haner pitched 1.1 innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits, walking three.

Freeman had seven defensive errors in the game while Guardian Angels had four defensive errors.

With the loss, Freeman falls to 22-8 on the season.

