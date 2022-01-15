Freeman wins MUDECAS Championship

Freeman won their first MUDECAS Championship since 2014 Saturday night with a victory over Palmyra.

Freeman, who was the No. 2 seed in the tournament, defeated fifth-seeded Palmyra 57-45 in the A Division Championship at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

The Falcons trailed by one point at half time, but outscored the Panthers 21-10 in a pivotal third quarter. They would maintain a safe lead on their way to the win.

Carter Ruse led the way for Freeman with 23 points. He had 12 of those points in the decisive third quarter.

Palmyra's Zach Fitzpatrick opened the game's scoring with a three pointer, but Freeman's Carter Niles came right back with a three point play to tie it.

Andrew Waltke and Taylan Vetrovsky traded baskets to keep it tied at 5-5. Niles gave Freeman the lead with a free throw, but Kris Brekel scored in the post to give Palmyra the lead. Carter Ruse scored at the end of the first quarter to give Freeman an 8-7 lead.

Vetrovsky opened the second quarter with a three pointer to make it 11-7, but Palmyra came back with seven straight points. Alex Hatcher started the run with a basket and Jacson Dillon followed that up with a three pointer. Andrew Waltke's take to the made it 14-11, Palmyra.

The next four points of the game were scored by Ruse -- all from the free throw line-- giving Freeman a 15-14 lead.

Hunter Pope gave Palmyra the lead back with a jumper, but Freeman got the lead right back with a basket from Ruse. Fitzpatrick's three pointer gave Palmyra the lead back. Vetrovsky finished the first half scoring with a free throw, making it 19-18 Palmyra at the half.

Hatcher started the second quarter with a basket, but Vetrosvsky answered to make it 21-20. A fast break lay up by Fitpatrick extended the Palmyra lead to three, but a three pointer by Niles made it 23-23.

Palmyra briefly reclaimed a two point lead on Fitzpatrick's basket, but four straight points by Ruse made it 27-25, Freeman.

Krekel's two free throws tied it, but a put back basket by Ruse made it 29-27. After a basket by Brekel, Ruse came back with two consecutive three pointers to extend Freeman's lead to 35-29.

Vetrosvky would finish the quarter with four straight free throws to make it 39-29 after three quarters.

Pope opened the fourth quarter with a three pointer, but Niles extended the lead back to nine with a basket.

Three straight points by Waltke made it 41-35, but that would be as close as Palmyra would get the rest of the way. Ruse knocked down a jumper and Niles scored five straight points to make it 48-35.

All Freeman had to do from there was make enough free throws to hold off any kind of Palmyra comeback attempt. They were able to do just that on their way to the 57-45 win.

In addition to Ruse's 23 points, Niles had 17, Vetrovsky had 15 and Brandon Jurgens had two.

Freeman reached the championship game by defeating Southern in the first round and Tri County in the semifinals. Their win brings their record to 13-1 on the season.

Waltke led the way for Palmyra with 11 points while Fitzpatrick had 10, Pope had nine, Brekel had eight, Jacson Dillon had five and Hatcher had two.

Palmyra defeated Parkview Christian in the first round before upsetting top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart in the second round. The Panthers are now 8-5 on the season.

For more on this game, including comments from Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin, see Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.

