Baehr finishes 4th; Norris wins state title

SCOTTSBLUFF -- Trey Baehr was able to capture a tie for fourth place at the Class B State Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Scottsbluff.

On Wednesday, Baehr was able to duplicate his Tuesday score of 74, but he did it in a much different way.

In his first round, Baehr started off -3 after four holes. On Wednesday, he was +4 after five holes before he was able to right the ship on his way to another 74.

"It was totally opposite of how he did it on Tuesday, but all in all, if you told us before the tournament that we'd shoot two 74s, we'd be more than happy," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "It was a good tournament for him."

William Mullin of Omaha Skutt won the individual championship. He and Jacob Goertz of Mount Michael both shot -1 for the tournament, but Mullin was able to win in a playoff.

Logan Thurber of Norris finished third, shooting +2. Carson Thurber of Norris was tied with Baehr for fourth at +4.

Stuart said one of the biggest differences on Wednesday was there was a little more breeze.

"The pins were also a little tougher because they wanted to determine who the best players were," Stuart said. "After starting with an eagle yesterday, Trey may have been a little nervous and struggled early, but he ended up shooting a very easy 74 after that. He was just very consistent and didn't have to make any bombs for putts. He just played well and steady."

The fourth place finish caps a terrific junior season for Baehr. He broke the school record for medals in a season and earned conference and district championships.

"He had a great year and he wraps it up with a fourth place finish at a place he's not very familiar with at all," Stuart said. "He just trusted what we had to tell him and he went out and executed."

Stuart said he's excited to be getting Baehr back for one more season next year.

"With Trey coming back as well as Sam (Wallman) and Carter (Murphy), we'll have some experience," Stuart said. "We also have some holes to fill, so these guys will have to work on their game over the Summer and Fall and be ready to go next Spring."

Norris was able to run away with the team championship. They followed up their 304 on Tuesday with a 294 on Wednesday for a two day score of 598. Omaha Skutt was their next closest competitor at 627 while York shot a 646 and Mount Michael shot a 651.

Logan Thurber finished third individually at +2 while Carson Thurber was tied for fourth at +4. Brock Rowley was sixth at +5 and Travis Tilford tied for 12th at +12. Norris' fifth golfer, Alexander Combs, finished 16th at +15.

