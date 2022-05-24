Baehr in 6th place after opening round of state tourney

SCOTTSBLUFF -- Beatrice's Trey Baehr is sitting in sixth place after the first round of the Class B State Golf Tournament.

Baehr shot an opening round of 74 (+2) at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Scottsbluff.

Omaha Skutt's William Mullin is leading the tournament when an opening round score of 68 (-4). Jacob Goertz of Mount Michael is in second with a 70 (-2). Austin Thyne of Schottsbluff and Logan Thurber of Norris are tied for third with a 72 (E) and Harrison Weddell of Elkhorn North is in fifth after shooting a 73 (+1).

Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart said they accomplished their goal for the first 18 holes.

"Our goal was to find a way to finish in the top eight after one round and we were able to do that," Stuart said. "That gives yourself a chance and now we can come out tomorrow and see where we can finish."

Baehr got off to a hot start on Tuesday, getting an eagle on the first hole followed by two pars and a birdie.

"On the first hole, he knocked a hybrid to within about two feet and made one of the easiest eagle putts you'll ever get," Stuart said. "On two, he made a five foot putt for par and on four, he made about an eight foot birdie putt to get to three under."

On the fifth hole, Stuart said Baehr hit his drive too good and it went through the fairway, which turned into a double bogey. He also carded a bogey on seven, but would still finish the front nine with an even 36.

Baehr started the back nine with three straight pars before getting a double bogey on 13. He also made a bogey on the par five 15th, but was able to finish his day strong with a birdie on the 18th.

"On 13, he got under a tree and made a double," Stuart said. "He hit a ball out of bounds on the par five and made bogey there, but he was able to finish with a birdie. So he was pretty steady, just had a couple of bad breaks and made a couple bad swings that got him in trouble. At state, those things are magnified more than usual."

Stuart said the weather in Scottsbluff was nice compared to what was happening in the rest of the state. Temperatures were in the upper 50s with less than 10 mph winds until the last two or three holes.

The forecast for Scottsbluff on Wednesday is mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the 70s.

"We just want to go out tomorrow and do the same thing and take it one shot at a time and see where we finish," Stuart said. "With the good start today, you think about how things could have been lower, but all in all, we'll take a 36 after the front nine. If we just eliminate those three penalties, it could have been a really good day. We hope it turns out that way tomorrow."

The Norris Titans are currently leading the team standings after one round. They finished with a score of 304, which is three strokes better than second place Omaha Skutt's 307 and 12 strokes better than third place York's 316. Mount Michael and Scottsbluff are tied for fourth with an opening round team score of 317.

Senior Logan Thurber is leading the way for Norris with a third place score of 72 while sophomore Carson Thurber is tied for seventh with a first round score of 76.

Senior Brock Rowley is tied for ninth with a 77 and junior Alexander Combs is tied for 15th with a 79. Norris' fifth golfer, junior Travis Tilford, is tied for 20th with an 80.

The Class B State Golf Tournament is scheduled to wrap up on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.